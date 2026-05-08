Trump Administration Drops First Batch Of UAP/UFO Files

On Friday, the Trump administration released the first official tranche of declassified UAP (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) and UFO files through the new Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) - which of course was the alternative to the real incriminating Elite Presidential Shielding Taskforce Ensuring Impunity Now (EPSTEIN) files.

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The files are hosted at the official government site: https://www.war.gov/UFO/. This marks the start of a rolling release schedule (new materials every few weeks) covering decades of unresolved cases across multiple agencies, with a strong emphasis on unprecedented transparency.

BREAKING: The Trump administration releases, UFO and alien life files. These dumps are going to be a regular thing. https://t.co/nY0OoIQerq pic.twitter.com/Pipox7jSWQ — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) May 8, 2026

What’s Included in Release 01 (162 Files + Supporting Materials)

The initial drop focuses on 162 FBI documents, all in PDF format. These are unresolved cases where the government states it cannot make a definitive determination on the nature of the phenomena - often due to insufficient data - and explicitly invites public and private-sector analysis.

Mainstream reporting (Fox News, New York Post, and others) highlights additional materials in the broader release:

Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 mission photos showing strangely shaped objects and clusters of dots in the lunar sky.

Archival imagery from the Apollo 17 mission to the Moon. The yellow box contains an enlarged area of the original photo in which three lights are visible above the lunar terrain.

A transcript from Apollo 17 operators describing “very bright particles or fragments” drifting by the spacecraft, “big ones on my window,” and “jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling” - likened to “the Fourth of July.”

🚨 BREAKING: TRUMP UFO DROP GOES DEEPER



New bombshell from the first batch of files: Apollo 17 footage that was buried for decades.



Astronauts captured bright particles and jagged, angular fragments tumbling past the spacecraft:

“There are big ones on my window… looks like the… pic.twitter.com/PoPAvwO8UK — Big Daddy (@big_daddy_27) May 8, 2026

FBI photos from New Year’s Eve 1999 showing two black-dot UAPs flying near U.S. aircraft.

References to “the latest UAP videos” and other original source documents/photos (including a colored illustration of a UFO over a field).

Specific recent military sightings mentioned across coverage and X discussions include:

An inverted teardrop-shaped object with a vertically linear trailing mask over the United Arab Emirates (June 2024).

over the United Arab Emirates (June 2024). A “strange contrast” or unexplained area in the skies over Iraq (December 2022, per CENTCOM).

A U.S. military operator reported observing one “possible UAP” flying from west to east. The observer did not pursue the UAP - this video comes from DOW-UAP-D18, Mission Report, Iraq, December 2022 pic.twitter.com/FhwdmZLDLS — Atlas of Mystery (@atlasofmystery) May 8, 2026

A small circular UAP flying low near the ocean surface toward land near Greece’s coast.

Video PR21 From the USG UFO Release 5/8/2026 pic.twitter.com/Sr2h9HTGez — ProPixel Video Analysis and Research (@BillyKryzak) May 8, 2026

The Department of War (in coordination with ODNI and other agencies) described the effort as historic and government-wide, involving the review of tens of millions of records (many still on paper). Releases will continue on a rolling basis.

President Trump announced the release on Truth Social: “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

“The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena. These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation - and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency," reads a statement from Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

And of course Russia is mocking the release:

⚡️BREAKING: Trump admin releases first batch of 'UFO' files https://t.co/8Ac7Bgh0vo pic.twitter.com/qBhTRdX7sp — RT (@RT_com) May 8, 2026

Guess Epstein wasn't (isn't?) an alien?