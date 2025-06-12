Trump Administration Launches Website For 'Gold Card' Visas

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Trump administration has launched a new website for people interested in so-called gold card visas, which the president has said would grant citizenship in exchange for millions of dollars.

President Donald Trump arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 20, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

The website, trumpcard.gov, says that “the Trump card is coming” and encourages people to enter their information to be notified when applications open.

A picture of the card shows the president’s face and a figure of $5 million.

People can enter their name, area of residence, and email.

“Thousands have been calling and asking how they can sign up to ride a beautiful road in gaining access to the Greatest Country and Market anywhere in the World,” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media network, on June 11.

Trump said in February that his administration was going to start selling the “gold card” visas so that wealthy people could legally enter the United States.

“They’ll be wealthy, and they’ll be successful, and they’ll be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people, and we think it’s going to be extremely successful, and never been done before anything like this,” he said at the time.

The visas are an updated version of the EB-5 investor visas, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Under the EB-5 program, investors can apply for a green card if they invest in a commercial enterprise in the United States.

Investors must invest an amount that creates at least 10 full-time positions and invest at least $1 million, or at least $800,000 in targeted employment areas. The minimum required investment amount depends on the type of project.

The annual limit of EB-5 visas is 7.1 percent of the worldwide employment limit.

The gold card program does not fit within the Immigration and Nationality Act, the primary U.S. immigration law, the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonprofit that studies immigration laws, said earlier this year.

“The EB-5 program is one of the specified immigrant [visa] categories – the gold card program is not. An alien could not lawfully be admitted as an immigrant on the basis of having received a gold card,” George Fishman, a senior legal fellow with the center, wrote in a blog post. “Further, an alien could not become a naturalized citizen on the basis of having received a gold card, as a gold card would not provide lawful permanent residence.”

He said it is unlikely the program would survive scrutiny by the Supreme Court if it were challenged with a lawsuit, although justices could ultimately rule in favor of the president.