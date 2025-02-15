Trump And Musk Laugh At Pathetic Media Attempts To Create Rift

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a joint interview Friday, Elon Musk and President Trump laughed together at how bad the media are at attempting to drive a wedge between them.

The pair sat down with Sean Hannity and expressed amusement at desperate efforts by the press to derail the DOGE train by suggesting Musk is usurping Trump’s authority.

🚨NEW: Trump and Elon Musk sit down with Sean Hannity and address the media's attempt to break up the bromance



Hannity reasoned the criticism is an attempt to “divorce” the executive partnership and get the pair to “start hating each other.”

Trump described the attempts to “drive us apart,” noting “I see it all the time… Actually, Elon called me — he said, you know, ‘They’re trying to drive us apart.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

“It’s not working. I’ve seen all the headlines. 'President Musk',” he continued.

“It’s just so obvious. They’re so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They’re actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I’d never be president,” Trump said.

“You know what I have learned, Elon. The people are smart. They get it,” Trump told Musk, noting that no one is falling for the leftist media bullshit anymore.

The full interview airs Tuesday.

