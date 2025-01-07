print-icon
print-icon

Trump Announces $20 Billion Foreign Investment In US Data Centers

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani is pledging "at least" $20 billion to build new data centers across the United States.

"They may go double, or even somewhat more than double, that amount of money," Trump said of Sajwani - a Trump associate and founder of property development company DMAC.

According to Trump, the "first phase" of the plan will take place in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana.

Transition 'Not Smooth'?

During the same press conference, Trump said that the transition has not been "smooth" - one day after posting to Truth Social that President Biden's team is "doing everything possible" to make the transition difficult.

Trump also said that Biden's new restrictions on offshore drilling "will not stand," and vowed to "reverse it immediately."

"They told me they’re going to do everything possible to make this transition to the new administration very smooth, it’s not smooth because they’re doing that, they’re playing with the courts," Trump said.

 

0
Loading...