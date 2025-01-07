Trump Announces $20 Billion Foreign Investment In US Data Centers

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani is pledging "at least" $20 billion to build new data centers across the United States.

"They may go double, or even somewhat more than double, that amount of money," Trump said of Sajwani - a Trump associate and founder of property development company DMAC.

JUST IN: Donald Trump announces a new $20 billion investment for new data centers throughout the United States.



The first phase will be in states including Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.



"I'm thrilled to announce today that DAMAC… pic.twitter.com/mN0ifsSo4o — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 7, 2025

According to Trump, the "first phase" of the plan will take place in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana.

Hussain Sajwani announces a $20 billion investment in the United States alongside President Trump: "For the last four years, we've been waiting for this moment." pic.twitter.com/fa7bluwwI9 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 7, 2025

Transition 'Not Smooth'?

During the same press conference, Trump said that the transition has not been "smooth" - one day after posting to Truth Social that President Biden's team is "doing everything possible" to make the transition difficult.

Trump also said that Biden's new restrictions on offshore drilling "will not stand," and vowed to "reverse it immediately."

"They told me they’re going to do everything possible to make this transition to the new administration very smooth, it’s not smooth because they’re doing that, they’re playing with the courts," Trump said.