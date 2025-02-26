President Trump announced Tuesday evening that the US will soon introduce a new green card for wealthy foreign nationals, dubbed the "gold card," which will cost $5 million and grant residency, work rights, and a pathway to citizenship. This pay-to-play legal immigration program aims to attract job creators and high-level talent, marking a stark difference to the Biden-Harris regime's open border policies, which resulted in an invasion of unvetted illegal aliens from third worlds that drain the nation's resources, some of whom the government has classified as "foreign terrorists."

"We're going to be selling a gold card," Trump said from the White House. "You have a green card. This is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that's going to give you green card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship. And wealthy people will be coming into our country by buying this card and they will be spending a lot of money and paying a lot of taxes and employing a lot of people."

Trump stated that the gold card program would replace the legacy EB-5 program and could be ready within weeks. He suggested that millions of these cards could be sold.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was in the Oval Office with Trump, explaining that the card would replace the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program "full of nonsense and fraud ... and a way to get a green card at a low price."

"The president said rather than having this sort of ridiculous EB-5 program, we're going to end the EB-5 program. We're going to replace it with the Trump gold card," fraud said, adding, "They'll be able to pay $5 million to the US government not to go through vetting, of course, going to make sure they are wonderful world-class, global citizens."

He added: "They can come to America. The president can give them a green card, and they can invest in America, and we can use that money to reduce our deficit."

There is a stark contrast in immigration policies. Trump's approach prioritizes attracting top talent, entrepreneurs, and capital allocators, while globalist Democrats rolled out the red carpet to unvetted third-world migrants that were not capital allocators but instead have been massive liabilities - including draining public resources.