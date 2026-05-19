Trump Announces Expansion Of TrumpRx With 600 New Generic Drugs

Via American Greatness,

President Donald Trump announced Monday that the administration is dramatically expanding the number of medications available through TrumpRx.gov, adding more than 600 generic drugs in what the White House described as another push to lower prescription costs for Americans.

Trump unveiled the expansion during remarks at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, calling the move a major step toward making medications more affordable.

🚨 @POTUS announces a major expansion of https://t.co/qDpny1gZzN to feature more than 600 new generic prescription drugs — delivering even more transparency, choice, and savings for Americans. pic.twitter.com/MuPLuYLSB2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 18, 2026

“Today I’m thrilled to announce that we’re increasing the number of drugs available on TrumpRx by nearly seven times, adding over 600 affordable generics to the website, working with industry partners,” Trump said.

The president argued that generic medications often provide the same results as expensive brand-name drugs at a fraction of the cost.

“Cost-effective generic drugs are often available at just a tiny fraction of the price of their brand-name equivalents,” Trump said.

“Sometimes they’re better with the same dosage, the same effectiveness, and the same active ingredients.”

Trump said the expanded platform would offer some of the lowest prescription prices available to Americans, in some cases even beating insurance co-pays and out-of-pocket costs.

“With these additions, TrumpRx will feature the best and lowest prices on prescriptions used by tens of millions of Americans,” he said. “We’re going to be lower.”

The White House also demonstrated a new feature on the website that allows users to compare drug prices at local pharmacies using an interactive map. The presentation was led by Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. praised Trump’s efforts during the event and argued that previous administrations had promised lower drug prices without producing results.

“President Trump has asked us to make this, our country, the most affordable medication in the world, and he succeeded in doing that,” Kennedy said.

“I want to say one last thing: President Bush promised to do this, President Clinton promised to do it, President Biden promised to do it, President Obama promised to do it, President Trump actually got it done,” he added.

One of the administration’s partners in the effort is Cost Plus Drugs, co-founded by businessman Mark Cuban, who attended the announcement despite backing former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Cuban praised the initiative and emphasized that lowering drug costs should transcend partisan politics.

“Republicans want cheaper drugs, independents want cheaper drugs, Democrats want cheaper drugs, and together I think we’re going to do something special,” Cuban said.

Speaking afterward outside the West Wing, Cuban argued Americans should judge policies based on whether they improve people’s lives rather than reflexively opposing them because of politics.

“The only thing I care about is can they reduce the stress of the American people,” Cuban said.

“TrumpRx and Cost Plus Drugs working together is one step towards reducing the stress.”