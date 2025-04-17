Trump Announces Free Flights, Possible Stipends For Self-Deportees

Authored by Travis Gillmore via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The federal government will facilitate and pay for the self-deportation of those who have entered the country illegally, while operations will continue to target gang members and violent criminals, President Donald Trump told Fox Noticias host Rachel Campos-Duffy in an interview filmed at the White House that aired on April 15.

President Donald Trump leaves after a ceremony for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the 2025 college football national champions, on the South Lawn of the White House on April 14, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

The president said that stipends, including plane tickets and money, could help incentivize illegal immigrants to leave and pursue legal status.

“We’re going to make it comfortable for people, and we’re going to work with those people to come back into our country legally,” Trump said during the interview. “And then ... if they’re good, if we want them back in, we’re going to work with them to get them back in as quickly as we can.”

He did not provide further details about how much money illegal immigrants could receive or how to apply for such benefits.

The president also announced a plan to work with some industries, including hospitality and agriculture, to help business owners mitigate the effect of mass deportations.

“We’re making it so that if a farmer can give recommendations to people, we’re going to be very soothing,” he said.

“They’re sort of responsible, and we’re going to have the farmer take responsibility. But you know, ultimately, at some point, we want the people to go out, come back as legal.”

Broadcast to a Hispanic audience, the interview was conducted in English and released with Spanish subtitles. Trump successfully courted the Hispanic vote during his 2024 campaign, according to exit polling that showed him garnering a record share for a Republican Party candidate.

While the United States is offering paths to citizenship for many in the workforce, the president said aggressive deportation operations will continue for violent criminals.

“Right now, we’re getting the murderers out,” Trump said. “We have our total aim on the very bad ones, as you can imagine. These are rough, bad people. We want them out, and that’s mostly our focus.”

He thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele—who visited the White House on April 14 to discuss migration and national security policies—for housing violent deportees in his country’s Terrorism Confinement Center.

Trump said White House officials are looking into the legality of potentially housing dangerous U.S. citizens in the supermax prison.

“I call them homegrown criminals,” the president said. “We are looking into it, and we want to do it. I would love to do that.”

Regarding tariffs imposed on nations around the world, the president suggested that revenues could grow large enough to replace income taxes.

“We’re making tremendous amounts of money, taking in billions and billions, hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs from other countries that, for many, many decades, just ripped off the United States,” he said.

He also repeated his goals of introducing more lenient mortgage deductions; allowing interest deductions for U.S.-made vehicles; and eliminating taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security. But he cautioned that political winds on Capitol Hill are challenging to overcome.

“I have some strange people I deal with, and we have to get it approved,” Trump said.