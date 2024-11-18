Trump Appoints FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr As Agency Chair

Authored by Melanie Sun via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday night made another appointment for his incoming administration, this time naming Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Brendan Carr as agency chair.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in Washington on March 11, 2024. Jack Hsu/The Epoch Times

As one of the agency’s five Senate-confirmed commissioners who serve staggered five-year terms, Carr is currently the senior Republican at the FCC.

The position of FCC chair is designated by the president from among the pool of confirmed commissioners, and does not require another Senate confirmation.

Carr was nominated as FCC commissioner by both Trump and President Joe Biden, serving across both administrations.

“I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times,” Trump said in a statement posted on his Truth Social platform. “His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman.”

“Commissioner Carr is a warrior for Free Speech, and has fought against the regulatory Lawfare that has stifled Americans’ Freedoms, and held back our Economy,” the president-elect said. “He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators, and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.

[ZH] Most recently, Carr has set his sights on the relationship between 'news health rating' organization NewsGuard and Big Tech.

Facebook, Google, Apple, Microsoft & others have played central roles in the censorship cartel.



The Orwellian named NewsGuard along with “fact checking” groups & ad agencies helped enforce one-sided narratives.



The censorship cartel must be dismantled. pic.twitter.com/Xf0sEYOUfv — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 15, 2024

You can’t make it up. NewsGuard says it provides apolitical guidance on "misinformation.”



Yet one of its own Advisory Board members signed the infamous Oct 2020 former intel officials letter falsely suggesting that the Hunter Biden laptop story was Russian disinformation. — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 16, 2024

“Congratulations to Chairman Brendan Carr on a job well done. Lead us into a great future, Brendan!”

According to the FCC’s website, Carr led the agency’s efforts to update its infrastructure rules to “cut billions of dollars in red tape” and “accelerate the buildout of high-speed [5G] networks“ through private sector participation. He is also the champion of the FCC’s ”Connected Care Pilot Program“ telehealth initiative for low-income Americans and veterans, as well as a jobs initiative through community colleges that promotes apprenticeships ”as a pipeline for good-paying 5G jobs.”

Before he was confirmed and ascended to FCC commissioner, Carr served as the FCC’s general counsel and adviser to then-FCC chairman Ajit Pai.

Carr thanked Trump for the appointment.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as Chairman of the FCC,” he wrote on the X social media platform. “Now we get to work.”

Days before the Nov. 5 election, Carr said that Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris may have violated an FCC rule against licensed broadcasters using public airwaves to influence an election in favor of a candidate unless the other candidate is offered equal time by the same broadcasters. This led to the NBC network airing a message from Trump on Nov. 4.

Carr will be replacing Biden’s FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel.

The Senate confirmation of Biden’s nominee for FCC commissioner, Anna Gomez, in September 2023 established a Democratic majority (3–2) on the five-member commission.

During her time as chair, Rosenworcel proposed to reinstall the Obama-era net neutrality rules from 2015 and re-establish the FCC’s authority over broadband providers, which were removed by the agency during the first Trump administration.

Carr pushed back against the 2023 proposal, which he warned would give the federal government extensive authority to micromanage various aspects of internet service provision.

“The Biden administration has pressed the FCC to break hard left, and it has. The administration has put ideology over smart policy,” he said of the sweeping digital equity plan, urging for prioritizing important bipartisan priorities like allocating use of the radio frequency spectrum.

Savannah Hulsey Pointer contributed to this report.