Trump Attorneys Ask Fulton County Judge To Dismiss Indictment

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

Former President Trump's Georgia attorneys submitted a court filing on Dec. 18 arguing that the former president's comments were political speech protected under the Constitution's First Amendment in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

"Every single alleged overt act listed and count charged against President Trump seeks to criminalize content-based, core political speech and expressive conduct," President Trump's team wrote.

The former president and more than a dozen other people were indicted in Fulton County, Georgia, by District Attorney Fani Willis, who accused them of conspiring to overturn the election in the state.

Several defendants in the case have pleaded guilty in exchange for more lenient punishment, although President Trump and the remaining defendants have pleaded not guilty.

On Dec. 18, the former president's lawyers said that even if the facts that the prosecutors have alleged are true, a judge should dismiss the indictment as a violation of his core First Amendment rights.

"This Court should hold that the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of speech, when applied to the core political speech and expressive conduct alleged in the indictment against a President of the United States, demands a pretrial remedy and that remedy is dismissal of the indictment," the lawyers said.

But Ms. Willis' case "does not merely criminalize conduct with an incidental impact on protected speech," they said. "Instead, it directly targets core protected political speech and activity. For this reason, it is categorically invalid under the First Amendment."

Ms. Willis has said she is seeking an August trial date for President Trump and the remaining co-defendants, a time frame that would put the current front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in court defending himself in the months, weeks, and even days leading up to the November general election.

Trump lawyer Steve Sadow has said that if the former president is the nominee, this would be “the most effective election interference in the history of the United States.”

Ms. Willis's team has also said they want to have a single trial for the rest of the defendants. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the case, has expressed skepticism about the idea of trying too many people at once.

He said earlier this month that even 12 people at once could be a stretch.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been exchanging evidence. Pretrial motions for most of the defendants are due early next month.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ms. Willis said she believes more of the co-defendants will take plea deals, although she did not elaborate.

Attorney Sidney Powell, Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, and bail bondsman Scott Hall have taken plea deals in exchange for guilty pleas.

Last week, Ms. Powell issued a 13-word apology, which was part of the plea agreement. "I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County," she wrote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government Center in Atlanta, Ga. on August 14, 2023. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The case is one of four criminal prosecutions brought against President Trump this year, and it has significant overlap with the indictment brought in Washington by Mr. Smith.

Ms. Willis would not say whether her office had been in contact with Mr. Smith, but she seemed to indicate that she had no reason to seek help from him.

“A woman in Georgia is able to get evidence, look at the evidence, and make charging decisions, and we can actually do it all here in the state of Georgia,” said Ms. Willis, a Democrat up for reelection next year.

Trial During Campaign?

During a hearing earlier this month, Mr. Sadow questioned holding a Fulton County trial during the middle of the 2024 campaign.

“Can you imagine the notion of the Republican nominee for president not being able to campaign for the presidency because he is, in some form or fashion, in a courtroom defending himself?” Mr. Sadow said at the hearing.

He later added, “That would be the most effective election interference in the history of the United States.”

Prosecutor Nathan Wade rejected his arguments during the hearing. “This trial does not constitute election interference,” he said, later adding, “This is moving forward with the business of Fulton County.

"I don’t think that it in any way impedes defendant Trump’s ability to campaign or whatever he needs to do in order to seek office.”

Asked by the judge whether President Trump could be tried in 2025 if he were to be elected president next November, Mr. Sadow said he believes that the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause and presidential duties would mean that he could not be tried until he was out of office.