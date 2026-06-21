Trump-Backed "El Tigre" Wins Colombia Presidency As Socialist Era Ends

South America is undergoing a once-in-a-generation political realignment as voters turn against left-wing and unhinged socialist governments and embrace common-sense right-wing leaders who promise law and order, economic reform, and national renewal.

¡Gracias, Colombia!



Casi 13 millones de colombianos depositaron su confianza en José Manuel Restrepo, en el Tigre y en este gran sueño llamado Patria Milagro.



Este respaldo histórico nos llena de gratitud, pero también de una enorme responsabilidad. Hoy comienza una nueva etapa… pic.twitter.com/137k5Q6wzo — Abelardo De La Espriella (@ABDELAESPRIELLA) June 21, 2026

The political shift across the Americas gained further momentum on Sunday evening after Abelardo de la Espriella, backed by President Trump, won Colombia's presidential runoff in a narrow victory over left-wing senator Iván Cepeda. This is a major blow to the socialists, coming after four years under the left-wing administration of Gustavo Petro.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump-endorsed right-wing Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo De La Espriella STUNS THE WORLD and WINS the presidential election



He plans to go FULL BUKELE MODE, locking up criminals en masse, destroying the cartels and cooperate with President Trump… pic.twitter.com/FwrAGyHnsc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 21, 2026

With 99.65% of ballots counted in the preliminary tally, de la Espriella had 12.91 million votes, or 49.65%, compared with Cepeda's 12.67 million, or 48.7%. The margin was about 248,000 votes, narrower than de la Espriella's first-round advantage three weeks earlier.

🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA: Abelardo de la Espriella gana la segunda vuelta presidencial en Colombia, según el preconteo. Llega a 12.901.860 votos, frente a 12.646.859 alcanzados por Iván Cepeda, con el 99,45 % de las mesas informadas



Siga el cubrimiento especial 👉🏻 https://t.co/W9Dw3E7iPd pic.twitter.com/NN12XhyqQe — Noticias Caracol (@NoticiasCaracol) June 21, 2026

Polymarket

BREAKING: Polymarket projects Abelardo “El Tigre” de la Espriella has won the Colombian presidential election — 99% chance. pic.twitter.com/HwunMz0QRQ — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 21, 2026

De la Espriella, who has referred to himself as El Tigre (the Tiger), has now put Colombia back on track to shift right after four years of disastrous socialism. This follows recent right-wing victories in Honduras and Chile, with Peru also leaning right. The 2024 re-election of right-wing Nayib Bukele, who fundamentally transformed El Salvador into one of the region's safest countries, is another example.

In 2023, Javier Milei was sworn in as president of Argentina, aiming to reverse years of far-left control that had devastated the nation with inflation and debt. Earlier this year, U.S. Delta Force operators removed socialist Nicolás Maduro from power in Venezuela.

The shift across the Americas is part of a broader backlash against progressive policies that have sparked surging violent crime, economic stagnation, debt traps, currency declines, and collapsing public confidence.

Americas Political Map: Presidential Shift From Left To Right

Country-by-country presidential shift tracker

Back to De La Espriella, who ran on a simple platform popular among right-wing leaders in the Americas: restore law and order and rescue the country from the economic ruin progressives had created. He has also vowed to "disembowel" the left in Colombia.

Meanwhile, Petro, who was constitutionally barred from seeking re-election and backed Cepeda, alleged irregularities in the preliminary vote count and blamed Israel...

"This means that the software was compromised and others wrote data for polling stations and voting posts. The only entity in the world capable of doing that is the state of Israel," Petro wrote on X.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro declares the results of the ongoing Presidential Runoff Election to be invalid, following the loss of left-wing ruling party candidate Iván Cepeda and close win of Trump-backed far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella. Petro claims that… pic.twitter.com/92hiJ96eUD — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 21, 2026

The pattern is clear: the Western Hemisphere experimented with nation-killing progressive policies that have largely failed and have entered a rejection phase. This gives rise to right-wing governments that support Trump, coinciding with his mission to clean up the West, whether by dismantling narco-terrorist command-and-control structures, pushing Chinese influence out of the region, or simply stopping the rise of socialism and communism.