Trump To Be Surrounded By Bulletproof Glass At Outdoor Events

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Secret Service is to implement a raft of new security measures for upcoming outdoor rallies featuring President Trump, including surrounding him with bulletproof glass, according to a source.

The Washington Post reports that the USSS has begun storing the glass in locations around the country in order to prepare for Trump campaign events.

The Secret Service will use ballistic glass to protect former President Donald Trump so that he can resume outdoor campaign events. https://t.co/SJAakdPEWI — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) August 16, 2024

The source stated “Former presidents and candidates don’t normally get bulletproof glass or support from DoD [Department of Defense],” adding “This glass needs to be brought in on trucks and vans.”

The report further notes that acting USSS head Ronald Rowe has overseen the plans after convening with Trump’s team.

The report claims that Trump aides said he wants to do more outdoor rallies again, including a return to Butler PA where he was almost assassinated. However, he stated that he did not want to go on a stage outside again without the protective glass.

Previous presidents, including Trump himself have utilised the glass before.

Who else thinks they should have bullet proof glass surrounding every one of Trump’s speeches here on out?



If it’s good enough for Obama, it’s good enough for our guy pic.twitter.com/0Xu0rUqFCe — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 20, 2024

After yesterday’s assassination attempt on Trump, I don’t see him slowing down. If anything, he’ll be more pumped up than ever before and so will the base. I’m all for it 🔥🇺🇸



Bulletproof glass protecting The President is a must going forward! 🙏🏼#Trump #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/BB3yjHGjYS — Maurice (@maurice_lippy) July 14, 2024

Trump spoke about the assassination attempt again during a press conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Thursday afternoon.

A reporter asked him “You’ve spoken about God saving your life and I’m wondering, have you put much thought into why God saved your life? As in for what purpose has he been shielding and protecting you?”

“That was a miracle,” Trump responded, adding “It’s a miracle and God had something to do with it and maybe it’s – we want to save the world.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP on surviving the assassination attempt against him: "It's a miracle — and God had something to do with it." pic.twitter.com/dONsErKcqI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 15, 2024

