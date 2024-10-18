print-icon
Trump Brutally Roasts Dems; Schumer Shocked, Kamala 'No Show' At Al Smith Dinner

by Tyler Durden
The Al Smith dinner in New York City hosted president Trump Thursday night, seating him right next to Chuck Schumer, providing for some quality entertainment as Trump roasted the hell out of him and the Democrats.

As Steve Watson details below via Modernity.news, it was not a comfortable night for the Democrats...

Schumer was seen having an apparent cordial conversation with Trump before the dinner began.

Maybe he was just preparing Schumer for the brutality about to unfold.

It just got better from there.

Pretty quickly Schumer looked like he didn’t want to be there.

The look of defeat.

To no one’s shock at all Kamala Harris didn’t show up.

Instead, she sent a pre-recorded mega cringe message that went over like a fart in church.

Here’s is Trump’s entire roast:

Host Jim Gaffigan also took it to the Democrats

