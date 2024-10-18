Trump Brutally Roasts Dems; Schumer Shocked, Kamala 'No Show' At Al Smith Dinner

The Al Smith dinner in New York City hosted president Trump Thursday night, seating him right next to Chuck Schumer, providing for some quality entertainment as Trump roasted the hell out of him and the Democrats.

As Steve Watson details below via Modernity.news, it was not a comfortable night for the Democrats...

Schumer was seen having an apparent cordial conversation with Trump before the dinner began.

Oh to be a fly on Chuck Schumer‘s head pic.twitter.com/bJVYSMdRHL — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) October 18, 2024

Maybe he was just preparing Schumer for the brutality about to unfold.

President Trump to Chuck Schumer: "Considering how woke your party has become, if Kamala loses, you still have a chance to become the first woman president."



🤣🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/MusYhgjkmI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 18, 2024

It just got better from there.

"Unfortunately, Governor Walz isn’t here himself. But don’t worry, he’ll say that he was." 🤣pic.twitter.com/fcfdfxNmJj — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I used to think Democrats were crazy for saying that men have periods. But then I met Tim Walz." pic.twitter.com/Vl92TQnfbh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Pretty quickly Schumer looked like he didn’t want to be there.

Poor Schumer lookin like he wants to hide under the table. — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 18, 2024

The look of defeat.

The look of a soon to be senate minority leader — Mike Curry (@Mike_Curry12) October 18, 2024

To no one’s shock at all Kamala Harris didn’t show up.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I hear that Kamala and her husband carve out some really beautiful alone time at the end of the day for an intimate dinner. Just Doug, her, and the teleprompter." pic.twitter.com/l2r5OqTPX8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Boos at Al Smith dinner when it's announced Kamala Harris "cannot make it here in person. We will be joined by her later via video" ... pic.twitter.com/HLBmImJSNM — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I was shocked when I heard that Kamala was skipping the Al Smith dinner. I’d really hoped she would come because we can’t get enough of hearing her beautiful laugh." pic.twitter.com/AVTjgz7kox — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Instead, she sent a pre-recorded mega cringe message that went over like a fart in church.

NEW: Kamala Harris releases her pre-recorded video for the Al Smith dinner in New York that she didn't show up for.



Comedian Jim Gaffigan made fun of the Vice President after the crowd gave a dismal applause once it ended.



Cringe. pic.twitter.com/9dvsYQub9h — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "The fact is, we need new leadership in this country. Right now we have someone in the White House who can barely talk, barely put together two coherent sentences, who seems to have the mental faculties of a child... But enough about Kamala Harris." pic.twitter.com/SNDNSedqwO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Here’s is Trump’s entire roast:

🔥 MUST WATCH: President Trump's roast at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner



(Kamala skipped it because she's a coward) pic.twitter.com/m5GcbkYP9y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Host Jim Gaffigan also took it to the Democrats

Jim Gaffigan: "The Democrats have been telling us Trump's reelection is a threat to democracy. In fact, they were so concerned of this threat, they staged a coup, ousted their democratically elected incumbent, and installed Kamala Harris." pic.twitter.com/ZVgqMbT2p5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

Jim Gaffigan: "President Biden couldn't be here tonight. The DNC made sure of that." 😂 pic.twitter.com/UW0F3B7968 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 18, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.