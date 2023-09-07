Trump Calls On Big Pharma To Disclose All Vaccine Side Effect Data

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times,

Former President Donald Trump told former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in a recent conversation on her podcast that pharmaceutical companies have an "obligation to be honest" about vaccine side effects and should disclose all relevant data on vaccine harms.

President Trump and Ms. Dixon discussed a range of issues in an episode on the Tudor Dixon Podcast last week, ranging from corruption allegations against President Joe Biden to claims of weaponization of federal agencies against the former president.

"This is the most corrupt president in history," President Trump alleged, referring to his successor in the Oval Office. "And the most incompetent at the same time. It's pretty incredible," President Trump added, insisting that the various criminal charges that have been levied against him are attempts to interfere in the 2024 election.

At one point in the discussion, Ms. Dixon asked about President Biden’s announcement to fund a new COVID-19 vaccine.

“He wants everyone to get this vaccine,” Ms. Dixon said. “And we’re hearing about a lot of complaints from vaccine injured. To say a lot is an understatement."

There have been reports linking spike protein-based COVID-19 vaccines to skin problems, a dull ringing in the ears known as tinnitus, visual impairments, blood clotting, and even death.

Studies have also revealed a number of other issues affecting vaccinated children. For example, one recent study, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, shows that the mRNA-based vaccine for COVID-19 reduced children's immune responses to other infections, making them more prone to getting sick after coming into contact with other pathogens.

Another study published by Circulation showed that some children who experienced heart inflammation after COVID-19 vaccination had scarring on their hearts months later.

'We’re All In This Together'

Ms. Dixon then asked President Trump about vaccine data transparency, citing reports of various adverse events, including heart inflammation and blood clots.

"Numerous pharmaceutical companies have refused to release their data on vaccine side effects," she said. "But we’ve seen cases of myocarditis, blood clots, and heart attacks; they’re all increasing. The research has never been released.”

She then asked if President Trump would “demand that the vaccine companies, that the pharmaceutical companies release their vaccine data to the public so that we can see what they’re actually seeing about the side effects of this vaccine?”

President Trump replied by saying that pharmaceutical companies "should do that," adding that "we’re all in this together, and they should be doing that."

In context of President Biden's remarks about funding a new COVID-19 vaccine, the former president said that "anything new has got to be looked at very carefully."

He then reiterated the point that pharmaceutical companies should release any data on vaccine side effects.

"They should be made public immediately. People should understand that, and they should know what research is showing," President Trump said.

Ms. Dixon then noted that under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, pharmaceutical companies are shielded from liability from vaccine injuries until December 2024.

"So once that sunsets, then they can be held liable for any type of vaccine injuries, will you tell these companies that they must be honest about what has happened with this vaccine?" Ms. Dixon asked.

President Trump replied by saying that the companies would be wrong to withhold any information on vaccine harms.

“They have to be honest with the numbers, the facts, and they have an obligation to be honest,” he said, “And if they are going to hold back, that means they’re holding back something that’s not good.” “We’ll stand for them in many ways,” President Trump said of people who suffered vaccine injuries.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been ordered to accelerate the pace at which it releases to the public data it relied on to license COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the full interview below:

COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Data

In May, a federal judge in Texas ruled that the FDA must hurry up with disclosing data that underpinned its decision to license COVID-19 vaccines, ordering all documents to be made public by mid-2025 rather than, as the FDA wanted, over the course of about 23.5 years.

"Democracy dies behind closed doors," is how U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman opened his order (pdf), which requires the FDA to produce the data on Moderna's and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines at an average rate of at least 180,000 pages per month.

The FDA had argued it would be "impractical" to release the estimated 4.8 million pages at more than between 1,000 and 16,000 pages per month: a rate which would see packets of information released for at least 23.5 years.

While the judge noted in his order that the court recognizes the FDA's limited resources dedicated to freedom of information requests (FOIA), he stated that "the number of resources an agency dedicates to such requests does not dictate the bounds of an individual's FOIA rights."

"Instead, the Court must ensure that the fullest possible disclosure of the information sought is timely provided—as 'stale information is of little value,'" Mr. Pittman wrote.

Confidence in the FDA over COVID-19 vaccine approvals was shaken by the disclosure that regulators sped up the approval of Pfizer's vaccine in order to facilitate mandates.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that people of all ages receive a COVID-19 vaccine, despite the risk of heart inflammation and other side effects.