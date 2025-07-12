Trump Calls Epstein List A Democrat Psyop, Tells MAGA 'Not To Waste Time And Energy'

Less than one year ago, then-candidate Donald Trump vowed to release the Jeffrey Epstein files - aka the 'list' of friends and associates who violated "more than 1,000" sex-trafficked victims.

BREAKING: Trump says he's going to release the Epstein files when he’s elected president - Lex Fridman podcast pic.twitter.com/LmrWhwjW2t — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 3, 2024

Now, after his FBI just came out to say 'nothing to see here!' (no list, and Epstein definitely killed himself), Trump just wants the whole thing to go away for some reason we can't quite put our finger on.

Last week Trump lashed out at a reporter for asking about Epstein, saying "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years."

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump GOES OFF on reporter for asking about Jeffrey Epstein, Pam Bondi says the child p*rn Epstein files can NOT be released, ever.



TRUMP: "Are you still talking about - Jeffrey EPSTEIN? ... We have Texas, this, all of the things...are people still talking… pic.twitter.com/SsNWZHkd4Y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

On Saturday, Trump gave a masterclass in how to look guilty - writing in a Truth Social post "We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again."

Yeah, why do people want to find out which rich and powerful men were fucking children provided by Epstein? And what did Trump mean when he said that Epstein 'never dies'? (Maybe QAnon knows)

Trump then attempted to discredit the Epstein files, equating it to the Steele dossier...

"Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands," adding "Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?"

Maybe because it would implicate everyone on both sides of the aisle?

Trump then said that the FBI should focus on voter fraud and arresting "Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein."

"One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about."

This is an interesting moment for the Trump admin right now since it's the first time they're experiencing the same MAGA energy that has helped them get to where they are being temporarily turned against them. Trump is basically like "Yo guys chill," but Epstein is a topic nobody… — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) July 12, 2025

The screed earned Trump a ratio on his own platform...

🚨 Whoa: President Trump just got ratio'd on his own platform after making that post.



Is this a first? pic.twitter.com/dV4TLjRxru — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson just said the quiet part out loud; Epstein was likely working a blackmail operation for Israel, which was conducting crimes on American soil.

NOW - Tucker Carlson says Epstein was "working on behalf" of Israel and Israel was "committing crimes" on American soil. pic.twitter.com/txbMbJCzzj — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 12, 2025

As Chris Hedges notes, the list of those who were in Epstein’s orbit is a who’s who of the rich and famous. They include not only Trump, but Bill Clinton, who allegedly took a trip to Thailand with Epstein, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, former Secretary of the Treasury and former president of Harvard University Larry Summers, cognitive psychologist and author Stephen Pinker, Alan Dershowitz, billionaire and Victoria’s Secret CEO Leslie Wexner, the former Barclays banker Jes Staley, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, the magician David Copperfield, actor Kevin Spacey, former CIA director Bill Burns, real estate mogul Mort Zuckerman, former Maine senator George Mitchell and disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who reveled in Epstein’s perpetual Bacchanalia.

Needless to say, Trump's latest command to MAGA over Epstein has backfired...

Trump took a bullet to protect Jeffery Epstein's clients — Libertarian Party NH 🦔 (@LPNH) July 13, 2025

We should’ve known there was a problem when punchy one-liner Trump turned into Boomer text wall Trump. — Martyr Made (@martyrmade) July 12, 2025

[POLL] HOW BAD IS THE STUFF ON DRUMPF IN THE EPSTEIN FILES? — iBankCoin, A Reliable Source (@iBankCoin4tw) July 12, 2025

TRUMP: EPSTEIN FILES IS A RADICAL LEFT WING PSYOP pic.twitter.com/nR8Tcpoaja — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) July 12, 2025

The cover up of Jeffrey Epstein is worse than the cover up of Biden’s dementia. — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) July 12, 2025

Maybe Elon was right?

Also, where's our Fort Knox audit?