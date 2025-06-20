Trump Calls For Special Counsel To Investigate 2020 Election As Texas Launches Separate Inquiry Into 2024

President Donald Trump on Friday called for a special prosecutor to investigate potential fraud in the 2020 US election.

"Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a 'LANDSLIDE!'" Trump posted to Truth Social.

"Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The post comes on the heels of FBI reports that China allegedly mass-produced fake driver's licenses in connection with a fake ballot scheme in the 2020 election, Just the News reported.

Officials told Just the News that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had captured nearly 20,000 fake driver's licenses in July 2020. Those revelations have called into question the assertions from former FBI Director Christopher Wray that he knew of no foreign interference plots ahead of the election. They have further reignited Trump's own claims of large-scale election fraud in 2020 that he has said affected the results.

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Wednesday that he's launching investigations "into 33 noncitizens for illegally voting in the 2024 election."

"Noncitizens must not be allowed to influence American elections, and I will use the full weight of my office to investigate all voter fraud," he said in a post on X.