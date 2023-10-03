Trump Campaign Asks RNC To Cancel All Future Debates

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

President Trump’s campaign team has asked the Republican National Committee to cancel all upcoming debates.

Trump campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita issued a statement that reads “The Republican National Committee should immediately cancel the upcoming debate in Miami and end all future debates in order to refocus its manpower and money on preventing Democrats’ efforts to steal the 2024 election.”

“Anything less, along with other reasons not to cancel, are an admission to the grassroots that their concerns about voter integrity are not taken seriously and national Republicans are more concerned about helping Joe Biden than ensuring a safe and secure election,” the statement adds.

The call comes after the Fox News GOP debate last week which turned into a squabbling match between candidates who are almost all poll in the low single digits.

Republicans, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich have called for more debates to be scrapped, noting that it is clear Trump will be the nominee.

“Trump will be the nominee and the question now for everybody is do you want to see Joe Biden reelected or do you want to help Donald Trump? There’s no middle ground here,” Gingrich urged.

Trump has also dismissed the notion of having any of the other candidates as a number two.

“They are all running for a job,” Trump told a crowd in Michigan, adding “They’re all job candidates… they will do anything, secretary of something. They even say VP. I don’t know. Anybody see any VP in the group? I don’t think so.”

