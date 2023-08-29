Trump Campaign Releases Video Supercut Of Democrats Disputing Republican Election Victories

Authored by Katabella Roberts via The Epoch Times,

Former President Donald Trump's campaign has released a brand new "summer blockbuster" political ad highlighting Democrats' well-documented history of disputing election results.

President Trump shared the roughly 10-minute video in an Aug. 28 post on Truth Social, calling it a "must-watch."

"Republican supporters and President Trump are being ridiculed, persecuted, and even prosecuted by Biden, congressional democrats, and their radical prosecutors for raising questions about the accuracy of the 2020 victory," the video begins. "This may be one of the most hypocritical acts in history considering the Democrats have violently claimed that the last three Republican Presidential wins were stolen, rigged, and illegitimate, and it was Democrats who tried to stop the certification of a Republican President," it continues.

The video goes on to cite a number of occasions in which Democrats have challenged election results, including during the 2000 presidential election when former Vice President Al Gore lost in a close-call race against President George W. Bush.

Mr. Gore ultimately challenged the results in the U.S. Supreme Court amid a clash over which candidate had received Florida’s 25 electoral votes.

The Supreme Court subsequently ruled that a previous Florida Supreme Court order for an elective manual recount of that state’s presidential election ballots was unconstitutional and Mr. Gore eventually conceded the race.

In the video, multiple Democrats—including President Biden, former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton—can be seen questioning the 2000 election results, with President Biden stating outright that he believes Mr. Gore won the race.

U.S. Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes a concession speech after being defeated by Republican President-elect Donald Trump, in New York on Nov. 9, 2016. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

Clinton, Pelosi Question Election 'Integrity'

The video also shows footage of some Democrats refusing to participate in the official certification of the 2000 election results, including snippets of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) objecting to the "fraudulent 25 Florida electoral votes," as well as other lawmakers declining to join in the certification.

It goes on to cite multiple other incidents in which Democrats challenged election results, including in 2004, when former President Bush defeated Democrat candidate John Kerry.

In one clip, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) can be seen calling for independent testing of voter equipment in Ohio after the election, while in another, former Rep. Stephanie Tubbs Jones (D-Ohio) claims there were "numerous irregularities" with the elections.

Ms. Clinton and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can also be seen questioning the "accuracy and integrity" of America's elections.

The video later shows Democrats questioning the results of the 2016 presidential election, in which President Trump beat Ms. Clinton.

Ms. Clinton can be seen telling audience members at event that the election can be "stolen" from candidates and that President Trump "knows he is an illegitimate president."

The video narrator went on to say that "some Democrats continued to promote the totally false narrative that President Trump had somehow conspired with the Russians" to win the election, alongside footage of multiple Democrats making false claims about the now disproven Russian interference narrative.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump, also the front runner for the Republican presidential candidate nominee, was booked and released on bond at Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24, 2023. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Trump Booked in Fulton County Jail

"The Democrats have also accused Republicans of stealing many other elections, including in Georgia, the very same place where tainted Democrat Georgia Prosecutor Fani Willis is now unfairly prosecuting President Trump for suggesting there was voter fraud," the narrator continues, referring to Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' loss against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

"Many in America are asking why President Trump is being prosecuted for doing the very same thing Democrats like Biden and Hillary have done, and the answer is very simple. Like a third-world corrupt dictator, Biden will use any means necessary to beat the one Republican he knows he can’t beat," the video narrator concludes.

The video from the Trump campaign comes shortly after President Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24 after surrendering himself to authorities following his indictment on racketeering and conspiracy charges.

After handing himself over to authorities, President Trump, 77, had his fingerprints and mugshot taken before being released on a $200,000 bond roughly 20 minutes later.

He later described the experience as "terrible" and a "very sad day for our country."

The indictment charges President Trump and 18 others in relation to their efforts to dispute the results of the 2020 election in the state.

President Trump was booked on 13 charges including a violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit filing of false documents, among others.

He has denied any wrongdoing and repeatedly claimed he is the victim of a political witch hunt.