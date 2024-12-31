Trump Chooses Johnsonville

Authored by Jim Rennacci,

As a former member of Congress and lifelong Republican, I’ve watched the unfolding saga surrounding the election of a new Speaker of the House with equal parts frustration and intrigue. The stakes couldn’t be higher—not just for the Republican Party, but for the future of our country. Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) for the role has added fuel to an already blazing fire within our party, sparking both support and dissent among conservative ranks.

One vocal critic of this decision, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), raises a critical concern by comparing this endorsement to Trump’s 2017 backing of then-Speaker Paul Ryan. For many conservatives, Ryan’s tenure as Speaker symbolized a period of disappointment and disillusionment. Ryan’s leadership often left Trump’s agenda hamstrung. That’s likely why Massie’s comparison resonates with so many. Massie’s cautionary words remind us that we cannot afford a repeat of history—especially with so much on the line.

Trump’s Endorsement: A Calculated Risk

Trump’s endorsement of Johnson isn’t without merit, but endorsements can be double-edged swords.

While Trump remains a towering figure within the Republican Party, his support often polarizes. The divide within the GOP—between staunch Trump loyalists and those seeking a more independent path—risks deepening further.

If he is re-elected Speaker, every decision he makes will be viewed through the lens of Trump’s influence, for better or worse.

The flipside is also true. Every time Johnson’s decisions carry the whiff of the Ryan era, the more Trump risks not having learned from his mistakes during his first term.

The Shadow of Paul Ryan

Massie’s comparison to Paul Ryan is a powerful reminder of what happens when expectations clash with reality.

Trump’s endorsement of Ryan was a strategic move aimed at consolidating Republican leadership, but it ultimately backfired.

Many conservatives felt betrayed as Ryan’s priorities diverged from Trump’s vision, especially on critical issues like healthcare reform and immigration.

The lesson here is clear: loyalty to Trump’s agenda must be more than rhetoric. The next Speaker must not only align with the party’s base but also deliver tangible results. Anything less will be seen as a failure, and the repercussions could be devastating—not just for the Speaker, but for the broader conservative movement.

A Speakerless House: The Political Consequences

Beyond the internal dynamics of the GOP, the lack of a Speaker has profound implications for our nation. A leaderless House is a paralyzed House, unable to pass legislation, conduct oversight, or address the pressing issues facing the American people.

Perhaps most critically for Trump and his supporters, the absence of a Speaker could impact the certification of the 2024 presidential election. It’s no secret that Trump is eyeing a return to the White House, and his path back relies on a functional House of Representatives. Without a Speaker, the legislative machinery necessary to certify the next president grinds to a halt.

This stark reality should serve as a wake-up call to every Republican in Congress. Whether you’re a Trump loyalist or a pragmatic conservative, the need for unity has never been greater.

The Way Forward

The GOP faces a defining moment. Electing a Speaker isn’t just about filling a vacancy—it’s about charting a course for the future of our party and our country. Johnson’s candidacy, while promising, must be approached with caution.

If elected, Johnson will need to demonstrate that he can rise above factionalism and govern effectively. He must learn from the failures of past Speakers and build a coalition that includes both the party’s base and its moderates. Most importantly, he must prove that he can deliver results, not just rhetoric.

For Trump, this endorsement is a gamble. If Johnson succeeds, it will reinforce Trump’s influence within the GOP and provide a critical boost to his 2024 campaign. But if Johnson falters, it will be a stark reminder that even the most well-intentioned endorsements can carry unintended consequences.

As Republicans, we owe it to our constituents—and to the future of this country—to get this right. The election of a Speaker is more than a political contest; it’s a test of our ability to lead. Let’s hope we rise to the occasion.