Trump Commutes Sentence Of Former Rep. George Santos; Savages 'Da Nang Dick' Blumenthal

Former Rep. George Santos reported to prison in late July to serve an 87-month sentence.

The sentence followed his unprecedented expulsion from the House before a criminal conviction.

President Trump on Friday commuted the more than seven-year prison sentence of Santos for fraud and identity theft, ordering his immediate release.

Santos pleaded guilty to inflating fundraising figures and falsifying donor names to secure the Republican Party’s financial support during the 2022 election cycle.

He was expelled from the party in December 2023.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our country who aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump said on Truth Social. “Therefore, I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison IMMEDIATELY,” he added.

Trump said that he decided to commute Santos' sentence after he was reminded of other lawmakers who falsified their backgrounds, including Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal who lied about serving in Vietnam.

"[Blumenthal] stated for almost twenty years that he was a proud Vietnam Veteran, having endured the worst of the War, watching the Wounded and Dead as he raced up the hills and down the valleys, blood streaming from his face," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He was 'a Great Hero,' he would leak to any and all who would listen — And then it happened! He was a COMPLETE AND TOTAL FRAUD. "He never went to Vietnam, he never saw Vietnam, he never experienced the Battles there, or anywhere else," Trump continued. "His War Hero status, and even minimal service in our Military, was totally and completely MADE UP. This is far worse than what Santos did, and at least Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to always vote Republican."

Trump has previously pardoned other criminals, including 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants.