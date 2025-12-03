Trump Confirms Biden's Autopen Documents, Orders, & Pardons Are Void

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he has nullified all documents, proclamations, executive orders, memorandums, and contracts signed by autopen during President Joe Biden’s term.

“Any and all Documents, Proclamations, Executive Orders, Memorandums, or Contracts, signed by Order of the now infamous and unauthorized ‘AUTOPEN,’ within the Administration of Joseph R. Biden Jr., are hereby null, void, and of no further force or effect,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

“Anyone receiving ‘Pardons,’ ‘Commutations,’ or any other Legal Document so signed, please be advised that said Document has been fully and completely terminated, and is of no Legal effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The declaration follows Trump’s Nov. 28 announcement that he was revoking all executive orders signed by autopen during the Biden administration.

“The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump alleged the documents were signed illegally.

“The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him,” Trump posted. “Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury.”

The autopen, which uses a real pen and ink to mechanically replicate a president’s signature, can be used to sign official documents, but the president must direct the signing of each document or bill, according to the Office of Legal Counsel.

According to some legal scholars, U.S. presidents may revoke previously issued executive orders. However, revoking pardons may be unconstitutional and could face roadblocks, experts told the Epoch Times.

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight, led by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) published a report in October detailing an investigation into the Biden administration’s use of autopen signatures.

The federal probe found senior White House officials “abused the autopen and a lax chain-of-command policy to effect executive actions” and failed to provide documentation to prove the documents were authorized.

The committee stated it found evidence that Biden’s White House staff concealed his diminishing mental and physical condition intentionally.

“The Committee has found that there was, in fact, a cover-up of the president’s cognitive decline and that there is no record demonstrating President Biden himself made all of the executive decisions that were attributed to him,” the committee wrote in the report. “The authority to grant pardons is not provided to the president’s inner circle.”

Several senior advisors and staff refused to provide testimony during the investigation for fear of incriminating themselves.

A photo of former President Biden's autopen signature (C) on the new White House Presidential Wall of Fame on Sept. 26, 2025. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed 92 percent of documents signed during Biden’s presidency were signed by autopen.

During his presidency, Biden issued 4,245 acts of clemency—more than any other president—and 162 executive orders.

Biden’s acts of clemency consisted of 80 pardons and 4,165 commutations. While the commutation total topped all other presidents since McKinley, who left office in 1901, the 80 pardons were topped by several other presidents including Trump in his first term (144), President Barack Obama (212), and President George W. Bush (189).