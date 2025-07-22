Trump Considering Eliminating Capital Gains Tax On Houses

Authored by Andrew Moran via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President Donald Trump has confirmed that he is considering abolishing the capital gains tax on houses.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the White House in Washington on July 14, 2025. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“We’re thinking about that,” Trump said on July 22 when asked if the administration is considering removing the tax to improve the U.S. housing market.

The president added that the Federal Reserve would “unleash” the real estate market by lowering interest rates.

“If the Fed would lower the [interest] rates, we wouldn’t even have to do that,” he said during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“But we are thinking about no capital gains tax on houses.”

Thank you, President Trump, for supporting my No Tax on Home Sales Act!



My bill would ELIMINATE the federal capital gains tax on the sale of your primary residence.



You worked for it. You should keep it.



Let’s get this bill passed! pic.twitter.com/q8e1cs6met — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 22, 2025

The U.S. government imposes a capital gains tax on the sale of homes. Tax rates for long-term capital gains—residential properties held for more than a year—depend on income and range from zero percent to 20 percent. Capital gains on homes owned for less than a year are taxed at the same rate as your ordinary income.

However, there are exemptions, with current law allowing homeowners selling their primary residence to exclude home sale profits of up to $250,000 for individual tax filers and up to $500,000 for joint filers.

Earlier this month, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) introduced legislation—the No Tax on Home Sales Act—to eliminate the federal capital gains tax on the sale of primary homes.

“Homeowners who have lived in their homes for decades, especially seniors in places where values have surged, shouldn’t be forced to stay put because of an IRS penalty,” Greene said in a statement.

“My bill unlocks that equity, helps fix the housing shortage, and supports long-term financial security for American families.”

The bill could help unwind housing shortages that have contributed to soaring home prices.

According to a June Realtor.com monthly housing report, the housing supply remains nearly 13 percent below pre-pandemic levels, despite inventory levels increasing for 20 consecutive months.

Meanwhile, industry experts argue that the current exemptions are outdated, particularly in light of current market conditions.

Data compiled by the National Association of Realtors indicate that 34 percent of homeowners, or approximately 29 million people, may possess enough equity to exceed the $250,000 exemption cap. And more than 10 percent, or 8 million, might have enough equity to surpass the $500,000 limit.

Trump, speaking to reporters on July 13, said Greene’s bill would create “a great incentive for a lot of people that really need money.”

The National Association of Realtors calls the capital gains tax a “stay-put penalty.”

“This stagnation in housing turnover is rippling through the entire market, driving up costs and limiting opportunity—exactly the opposite of what public policy should be encouraging,” Shannon McGahn, the association’s executive vice president and chief advocacy officer, said in a June report. “And it grows worse each month.”

In June, the median selling price for a home was $447,435, according to Redfin data.