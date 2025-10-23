Trump On Course To "Shatter" Deportation Record: Report

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Fox News reports that the Trump administration is on course to “shatter” the record for deportations in one year, with over two million illegals sent packing since his second term in office began.

The segment notes that the numbers include an estimated 1.6 million self deportations and more than 400,000 forced deportations.

The DHS has said that it expects to deport “nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office.”

The number will likely be much higher than this, however, with figures released this week showing that 515,000 have already gone, with more than two months left of 2025.

The numbers show an exponential increase of 100,000 just since late last month.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tracia McLaughlin also told reporters that an additional 485,000 illegals have been arrested, presumably awaiting deportation.

"Trump is set to shatter the U.S. deportation record by the end of 2025." pic.twitter.com/8iyJgBfM1e — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 21, 2025

McLaughlin said that “this is just the beginning” and that Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem “have jumpstarted an agency that was vilified and barred from doing its job for the last four years.”

“Illegal aliens are hearing our message to leave now or face the consequence. Migrants are now even turning back before they reach our borders,” said McLaughlin.

She further highlighted an almost 100 percent drop in migration through Panama’s Darien Gap, a primary migration route to the U.S.

“In the face of a historic number of injunctions from activist judges, ICE, CBP, and the U.S. Coast Guard have made historic progress to carry out President Trump’s promise of arresting and deporting illegal aliens who have invaded our country,” McLaughlin asserted.

There is still some way to go however, given that under the treasonous Biden regime, more than 10 million illegals (conservatively) were allowed to walk across the border.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.