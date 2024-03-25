Tonight At 7pm, The Next ZeroHedge Debate: "Should Trump Be The Next U.S. President?"

Tonight at 7pm ET - on the day that NY Attorney General Lettita James said she was prepared to begin seizing buildings from Donald Trump unless he paid over a hundred million dollars because "Justice" - ZeroHedge will host our latest live debate on the former President’s past and present, and whether America would benefit from his return in 2024.

In the “anti-Trump” corner, former George Bush ethics lawyer and vehement never-Trumper Richard Painter will join independent journalist Michael Tracey , an ardent critic of Trump and Biden alike.

In the “pro-Trump” corner, veteran political operative Roger Stone joins former Trump foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos .

The discussion will be moderated by David “Viva Frei” Freiheit and sponsored by Goldco.

Among the topics to be discussed, we will cover:

Did Trump “drain the swamp”? Will he next time?

Foreign policy: China-Taiwan, Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Palestine

COVID/Vaccine policy

Fiscal spending

Can he win or is the system rigged?

We’ll cover all these topics and more, so tune in live on ZeroHedge, X, or Rumble at 7pm eastern.