Trump Declares Biden's Autopen-Signed Pardons "Void"

Ten days or so after the Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project disclosed that nearly every document bearing former President Biden's signature during his first term had been signed by an autopen—except for one—questions arose over whether executive orders and pardons could be deemed invalid, as we noted that Biden's staff likely leveraged his rapid cognitive deterioration to sign those documents via autopen.

Overnight, President Trump declared that the 11th-hour pardons, including those given to members of Congress who investigated the January 6 insurrection, were "void, vacant, and of no further force or effect, because of the fact that they were done by autopen." Some of those last-minute pardons include Deep Staters, such as former Representative Liz Cheney, retired General Mark Milley, and government scientist Anthony Fauci.

"The "Pardons" that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen," Trump wrote on Truth Social late Sunday night.

The president continued: "In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them! The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime."

He went on to say that members of that House committee are "subject to investigation at the highest level"...

"Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level. The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!"

Here's the full statement:

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One late last night: "It's not my decision — that'll be up to a court — but I would say that they're null and void, because I'm sure Biden didn't have any idea that it was taking place, and somebody was using an auto pen to sign off and to give pardons."

🚨 REPORTER: “Are those [autopen] pardons from the former President now null and void?”



TRUMP: “I would say that they're null and void because I'm sure Biden didn't have any idea that it was taking place … What they did is criminal.” pic.twitter.com/R9OD7kAtJb — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 17, 2025

