Trump Declares November 5th "Christian Visibility Day"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

During a fiery speech in Wisconsin Tuesday, Donald Trump declared that November 5th, election day, is going to be “Christian Visibility Day.”

Trump was referring to the fact that this past weekend, Joe Biden proclaimed Easter Sunday to be ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands in Green Bay, Trump boomed “We’re going to win the White House, and we are going to save our country. We’re going to save our country.”

He continued, “What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be trans visibility day? Such total disrespect to Christians.”

“November 5 is going to be called something else; you know it’s gonna be called? Christian Visibility Day,” Trump continued, adding “when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody has ever seen before. Let’s call it Christian Visibility Day.”

Watch:

Trump declares that November 5th, election day, is going to be "Christian Visibility Day." Report here: https://t.co/K5gF7fJe33 pic.twitter.com/LGLCyMZL5Z — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 3, 2024

The full speech is below:

Meanwhile, a new Wall Street Journal poll has found that Trump is leading Biden in six out of seven swing states:

Trump Leads Biden in Six of Seven Swing States, WSJ Poll Finds https://t.co/xlUyLEGKVG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 3, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.