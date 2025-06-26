Trump Demands Cancelation Of 'Hero' Netanyahu's Graft Trial: 'US Saved Israel, Now It's Going To Save Bibi'

Despite earlier reporting during Trump's opening months in office to the contrary, the US President and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now seem closer than ever. They are partners in war, and now apparently partners in looking out for each other in legal cases.

In something unprecedented, Trump has issued a statement being viewed as a brazen attempt to intervene in Israel's judicial system, at a moment that a high court cross-examination of Netanyahu is set to resume after it was paused due to the judiciary operating in emergency mode during the war with Iran.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: "BREAKING NEWS… I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!"

The lengthy post described that he and Netanyahu "just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land."

"Anybody else would have suffered losses, embarrassment, and chaos! Bibi Netanyahu was a WARRIOR, like perhaps no other Warrior in the History of Israel," Trump claimed further. "The result was something that nobody thought was possible, a complete elimination of potentially one of the biggest and most powerful Nuclear Weapons anywhere in the World, and it was going to happen, SOON! We were fighting, literally, for the Survival of Israel, and there is nobody in Israel’s History that fought harder or more competently than Bibi Netanyahu."

The Netanyahu trial goes back to 2020, and Trump further called the whole saga "politically motivated" and asserted that the prime minister been through a "Horror Show".

"Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me," Trump further wrote. "Bibi Netanyahu’s trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero, who has done so much for the State."

The trial focuses on three corruption cases - including charges of fraud and breach of trust, as well as charges of bribery. The allegations range from illegally receiving expensive gifts based on political favors, to quid pro quo agreements with some Israeli media sources for more favorable coverage, to authorizing telecom-related regulatory decisions to benefit friends and allies.

Trump's very strong words on the case have caused alarm in Israel due especially to how much foreign aid and military assistance Washington has historically given Israel.

Told @piersmorgan that Netanyahu was very upset about Trump forcing a ceasefire on him because after finally having succeeded in getting the US into war with Iran, he was hoping the US would keep attacking Iran for some time rather than cutting it short after only one attack. pic.twitter.com/XBQc662AfA — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) June 26, 2025

Such direct pressure by the sitting US president could cause judicial decision makers to soften their approach and thus impartiality, many fear. It also will certainly create unease among Netanyahu's political opposition, to say the least.