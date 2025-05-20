Trump Demands Probe Into Kamala Harris' "Illegal" Celebrity Endorsements

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

PresidentTrump has called for an investigation into what he describes as an “illegal” scheme by Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign to pay left-wing celebrities for endorsements and deceptively frame them as “entertainment services.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump slammed Harris and took potshots at her celebrity supporters, charging that her campaign illegally channeled large payments to celebrities such as Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Bono, and Oprah Winfrey in exchange for endorsements poorly disguised as “performances.”

Trump wrote, “How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president? Why did he accept that money if he is such a fan of hers? Isn’t that a major and illegal campaign contribution?”

He continued, “What about Beyoncé? …and how much went to Oprah, and Bono???”

Trump further urged, “I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter. Candidates aren’t allowed to pay for endorsements, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment.”

“In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds,” Trump further declared, asserting “it’s not legal! for these unpatriotic “entertainers,” this was just a corrupt & unlawful way to capitalize on a broken system. thank you for your attention to this matter!!!”

As we highlighted at the time, the Kamala campaign ended up $20 million in debt because they burned through a BILLION dollars, spending it on distraction concerts and paying vapid celebrities for endorsements.

Megan Thee Stallion was paid a reported $5 million to shake her ass around for five minutes at a rally in Atlanta which some believe made Americans realise voting for Harris would be a grave error.

Beyoncé, who spoke for a few minutes at a rally and did not perform, was paid a reported $10 million, while Lizzo was given a million and apparently a ride on a private jet.

Oprah Winfrey reportedly receive a $1 million payment via her Production company from the Kamala Harris campaign in exchange for endorsing her.

After losing the election, Harris continued to beg for money, presumably in an attempt to recoup the massive losses.

Trump has focused on Springsteen in recent days, as the aged rocker continues to rant about the President being “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” while on tour in Europe.

Tonight in Manchester Bruce Springsteen said it as it is. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oMmyY4GpKy — Séamus.1798💜🏴‍☠️ (@1057Seamus) May 17, 2025

Trump called ‘The Boss’ a “dried out prune,” while other members of his administration chimed in saying Springsteen is welcome to stay overseas for good.

Should’ve ended it with “Who’s The Boss now b*tch?” pic.twitter.com/WPNkGAGTrR — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) May 16, 2025

“The 77 million Americans that elected President Trump disagree with elitist and out-of-touch celebrities like Bruce Springsteen,” said Taylor Rogers, the White House assistant press secretary, adding “Bruce is welcome to stay overseas while hardworking Americans enjoy a secure border and cooling inflation thanks to President Trump.”

