Trump To Deploy National Guard In Los Angeles As Anti-ICE Demonstrations Turn Violent

The Trump administration will deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles following several violent confrontations between Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and protesters, after ICE agents carried out multiple immigration sweeps throughout the county.

Border czar Tom Homan revealed the plans Saturday night in an interview on Fox News.

BREAKING - Border Czar Tom Homan has just confirmed that the National Guard will be deployed to Los Angeles tonight to reestablish order after Democrats seized control during violent anti-ICE riots. pic.twitter.com/fa2llnUPsP — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 7, 2025

Earlier, the Deartment of Homeland Security accused Democratic leaders in California - including Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Mayor Karen Bass (D) of contributing to the violence.

"The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end," DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

BREAKING: Protesters in Paramount, California have vandalized a U.S. Marshals Service bus during fiery demonstrations against immigration raids. pic.twitter.com/cK02O3CYIR — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) June 7, 2025

Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles on June 7, 2025. Eric Thayer/AP Photo

BREAKING NEWS:



Paramount, California is ERUPTING into chaos as federal agents are fighting back against a crowd of anti-deportation agitators!



Flash bangs and tear gas is deployed against them.



What is your reaction? pic.twitter.com/FTOnbL2b3g — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) June 7, 2025

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also chimed in, posting on X that protesters who use violence against officers will be prosecuted.

"You will not stop us or slow us down," she posted on X.

President Trump also blamed 'Newscum' and Bass - saying in a Saturday night 'Truth' that if they can't do their jobs, "then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem."

White House spox Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump's comments, saying in a post on X: "President Trump will uphold law and order and continue to remove all dangerous illegal alien invaders from our country," adding "The mob violence will be quelled, the criminals responsible will be brought to justice, and operations to arrest illegal aliens will continue unabated."

Left-wing radicals waving foreign flags are viciously attacking ICE and Border Patrol agents and obstructing official law enforcement activities in Los Angeles.



Democrats refuse to condemn this despicable behavior but this will NOT be tolerated by the Trump Administration.… pic.twitter.com/JFzrVhOfjk — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

The White House issued the following statement:

In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is ready to send in the Marines...

The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK.



Under President… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 8, 2025

Newsom responded - saying in a post on X: "The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions," adding "This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust."

The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.



LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 8, 2025

Stay tuned...