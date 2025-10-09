Trump Deserves Nobel, Israel Says; But Norway Braces For Backlash Ahead Of Expected Snub

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Isaac Herzog have called for President Donald Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize after securing a historic ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, based on his 20-point plan. All Israeli hostages are expected to be released in the coming days.

"Give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize - he deserves it," stated Netanyahu's X account Thursday morning. The same was echoed by Herzog on X. "There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this," he wrote.

Via China US Focus

"This is a morning of historic and momentous news," Herzog added. "I give my full support for the agreement reached in Egypt. I express my thanks to Prime Minister Netanyahu and the negotiating team, the mediators, and all those involved in this vital effort.

"I wish to extend my deepest thanks to President Donald Trump for his incredible leadership toward securing the release of the hostages, bringing an end to the war, and creating hope for a new reality in the Middle East," Herzog continued.

"There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this. Should he visit us in the coming days, he will be received with immense respect, affection, and gratitude by the people of Israel."

And he concluded, "This agreement will bring moments of indescribable relief to the dear families who have not slept for 733 days" as it "offers a chance to mend, to heal, and to open a new horizon of hope for our region."

On the same day, Egypt's President Sisi told President Trump in phone call that he 'deserves Nobel Peace Prize' - adding to the growing list.

At a moment street celebrations have broken out on both sides of the war, despite reports of some sporadic shelling still happening in Gaza on Thursday, there are these interesting and unexpected scenes:

Jubilant locals in both Gaza and Israel took to the streets early Thursday to celebrate President Trump for his role in the historic cease-fire deal — with many calling for him to get the Nobel Peace Prize. Footage from both the streets of Tel Aviv and war-torn Gaza showed crowds of revelers celebrating what they hope will be the end of the two-year war as they hailed Trump for helping secure the deal. “Donald Trump! Donald Trump!,” residents in Gaza could be heard cheering after the news broke Wednesday night.

Israeli farmers created a giant message to the world: Nobel 4 Trump



📷 Guy Sherry pic.twitter.com/uJl2lRhNdb — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 9, 2025

The timing of all of this adds immense pressure to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, as Bloomberg reports Thursday:

Norway is bracing for the aftermath of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on Friday as the Nordic nation has faced increasing pressure from Donald Trump and his administration to award it to the US leader. Trump’s aggressive push to secure the prize, including public declarations he deserves it and calls to Norwegian officials, has intensified with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a possible peace deal. At the same time, the decisionmakers at the Norwegian Nobel Committee have signaled that this pressure has been futile.

The Norwegian government is meanwhile trying to make clear that it does not interfere with the committee's decisions, and the latest Bloomberg reporting strongly suggests that Trump will not be named as a recipient:

His campaign has thrust Oslo into an uncomfortable spotlight, with media and observers worrying about the diplomatic and economic fallout for Norway should the independent five-member committee snub him. The latest comments from its head, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, to local media fell just short of confirming that Trump won’t get it at least this year — in line with past examples where pressure on the committee has been counterproductive. Watne Frydnes told Norwegian tabloid VG that the decision on this year’s award was made Monday. He also indicated in comments to public broadcaster NRK that the possible peace deal in the Middle East would only count toward next year’s award.

Below: Critics have pointed out that the Trump administration only continued and expanded Biden's policies of arming Israel and giving it billions, extending the war...

Trump and Nobel Peace Prize should never be under consideration for what he has enabled in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/oauDl3bJrJ — Chris Rossini (@ChrisRossini) October 4, 2025

And yet he's become a favorite to receive the Nobel among the bookmakers, according to betting markets and Oddschecker.

Nominations were due by Jan. 31, 2025 for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize; however, Trump's nomination was reportedly filed by international supporters by that date - though it's unclear if he was actually among a final list of nominees.