Trump To Designate More Leftist Groups As Terrorists

President Trump has announced plans to designate not only Antifa but also other radical left-wing groups as terrorist organizations, signaling a renewed commitment to combating what he described as a “vast domestic terror movement” threatening American safety.

Trump made the announcement during an Oval office briefing in front of the press.

“We have others we’re going to designate too, but we’re going to look at the people that FUNDED Antifa, see who they are, where they came from and why they did it,” he urged.

This move comes just days after the tragic assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, at the hands, it appears, of a suspect linked to left-wing extremism, and builds directly on Trump’s long-standing warnings about Antifa’s role in fomenting chaos.

Trump declared, “Antifa and their radical allies have crossed every line—it’s time to call them what they are: terrorists. We’re designating Antifa as a major terrorist organization, and we’ll go after every group funding or supporting this sick, dangerous radical left disaster.”

He further emphasized the breadth of the initiative, adding, “This isn’t just about one group; it’s about the entire network of left-wing extremists who’ve turned our streets into battlegrounds.”

“We’ll root them out to protect every American,” he added.

These words, delivered with the gravitas of a leader under siege, underscore Trump’s determination to wield executive authority against domestic threats, echoing his 2020 pledge that never fully materialized due to bureaucratic hurdles.

This latest announcement harks back to the midst of nationwide riots following the death of George Floyd, when Trump first sounded the alarm on Antifa’s destructive potential.

In a now-iconic tweet, he stated unequivocally, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

Addressing reporters at the time, Trump also lambasted “professional anarchists” for exploiting protests, vowing, “These are not merely trespassers and looters. These are terrorists, and those who defend or promote them are aiding and abetting terrorists.”

Yesterday’s expansion to “other groups” aligns with reports from Trump’s advisers, who have previewed a broader crackdown on far-left entities, including loosely affiliated activist networks that have clashed with law enforcement at rallies and protests.

While specifics on named organizations remain forthcoming—potentially including groups like those involved in the Kirk shooting—Trump’s rhetoric paints a picture of a coordinated ideological assault.

A Necessary Response to Left-Wing Violence

Trump’s actions in this matter represent a vital, overdue reaction to the escalating tide of violence from the radical left. Over the past five years, incidents of Antifa-linked aggression have surged—from firebombings at federal courthouses in Portland to coordinated assaults on police, and now the brazen murder of Charlie Kirk.

Data from the Department of Homeland Security shows a 300% increase in attacks on law enforcement attributed to far-left extremists since 2020, with Antifa’s decentralized cells often at the epicenter.

Kirk’s killing, allegedly by Tyler Robinson—a figure tied to anti-fascist circles—exposes the deadly consequences of unchecked radicalism, where ideological fervor morphs into targeted assassinations.

Designating these groups as terrorists equips federal agencies with tools like asset freezes, surveillance, and RICO prosecutions to dismantle their operations, much like the successful takedowns of organized crime syndicates.

Trump is intent on restoring law and order in a nation weary of masked mobs torching businesses and intimidating citizens. By treating Antifa and its allies as the threats they are, Trump is attempting to safeguard communities, prevent further bloodshed, and uphold the rule of law that underpins American freedom.

Without such measures, the slippery slope of tolerated violence threatens to erode the very fabric of the republic.

Democrats’ Defiance: Prioritizing Chaos Over Safety

Compounding this crisis is the Democratic Party’s apparent reluctance—or outright opposition—to confront these threats head-on. Leaders like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have downplayed Antifa’s role in violence, with Schumer tweeting in 2020 that designating it a terrorist group would be “a dangerous overreach that chills free speech.”

More recently, following the Kirk assassination, Democrats have pivoted to blaming “right-wing rhetoric” while calling for investigations into Trump’s “divisive language,” effectively shielding the perpetrators.

This pattern reveals a deeper affinity: Democrats seem content to let groups like Antifa prosper, viewing them as bulwarks against conservatism rather than the arsonists and assassins they really are.

Recall how, during the 2020 riots, then-candidate Joe Biden condemned “violence on both sides” but rarely singled out Antifa by name, even as billions in damages mounted.

Today, with far left lawmakers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decrying Trump’s designations as “authoritarian,” the party appears more invested in cultural warfare than public safety.

Their resistance isn’t just passive; it’s enabling, allowing these extremists to regroup, fundraise, and strike again under the guise of “activism.”

In contrast, Trump’s proactive stance—offers a beacon of accountability.

