Trump Dismisses Delaney Hall Protesters As 'Paid' Amid Growing Scrutiny Of ICE Detention Facility

Authored by Evgenia Filimianova via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump has dismissed protesters outside a New Jersey immigration detention facility as “fake” and “paid for” as demonstrations intensified and Democratic lawmakers demanded investigations into conditions inside the center.

Video footage from the scene showed protesters clashing with ICE agents outside the Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, on May 25 as tensions escalated over immigration enforcement.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting on May 27, Trump praised federal immigration officials amid allegations of medical neglect and “perpetrating cruelty” against people.

“These aren’t protesters,” Trump said. “These people are fake. They’re all paid for.”

President Donald Trump and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin weighed in on anti-ICE protesters at Delaney Hall in NJ.



Here's why Trump called the protesters "fake": https://t.co/IkJdGqtR2l pic.twitter.com/HXTpL2cRui — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 27, 2026

Trump also said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials “run the finest facilities anywhere in the world of their type.”

The comments came after days of protests outside Delaney Hall, where detainees and family members accused officials of poor medical care and mistreatment inside the privately run immigration detention center.

The controversy escalated this week after Reps. Daniel Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) conducted an oversight visit at the Newark facility.

Nadler said in a May 27 post on X that what he observed inside the detention center was “deeply disturbing” and warranted further investigation.

“The medical neglect—denying people access to potentially life-saving care and withholding necessary medicine—is abhorrent,” Nadler wrote, calling for Delaney Hall to be closed immediately.

Sen. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) said he rushed to the facility on May 24 after hearing detainees had launched a hunger strike.

In a series of May 24 posts on X, Kim described seeing an 18-year-old high school student “crying and saying she just wanted to graduate senior year,” a pregnant woman allegedly unable to receive full obstetric care, and another woman who allegedly suffered a miscarriage while detained.

Kim said that the Trump administration and congressional Republicans are spending “tens of billions of dollars” on detention policies that he described as “perpetrating cruelty against people.”

Trump Administration Rejects Allegations

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rejected accusations surrounding conditions inside Delaney Hall and said that Democratic politicians are spreading misinformation about the facility.

DHS said in a May 25 statement that detainees receive “3 meals a day, clean water, clothing, bedding, showers, soap, and toiletries.”

The agency also said detainees have access to phones, lawyers, and medical care, including dental and mental health services.

“For many illegal aliens, this is the best healthcare they have received their entire lives,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand near a gate at a detention centre in Newark, N.J., on May 7, 2025. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

She said the actions of those she described as “sanctuary politicians” were a political stunt for fundraising clicks.

“There is no hunger strike at Delaney Hall. There are no subprime conditions or abuse at the facility,” Bis said.

Kim alleged on May 24 that he had seen hunger strikes at the center.

Delaney Hall houses individuals accused or convicted of crimes, including murder, sexual assault, and drug trafficking, the DHS said.

“These types of smears are contributing to our officers facing a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they remove the worst of the worst,” Bis said.

During the Cabinet meeting, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin criticized Democrats for protesting outside the facility.

“It shows the radical left Democrats’ priorities,” Mullin said, describing detainees as “rapists, child predators, murderers,” and drug dealers.

He also said that local police have refused to intervene during demonstrations.

Mullin also dismissed reports of a hunger strike, saying only a small number of detainees had refused food because they wanted meals tied to their ethnic preferences.

He said detainees were receiving adequate food, sanitation, and care, adding, “This isn’t Holiday Inn.”

Protests outside Delaney Hall have continued for days as immigration activists, community groups, and Democratic officials demand greater transparency over conditions inside the detention center.

Trump said protesters carried professionally produced signs.

“You can see by the signs,” Trump said during the Cabinet meeting. “The signs are all made by the same beautiful factory.”

Delaney Hall is owned and operated by private prison contractor GEO Group under a 15-year contract with ICE. The group announced the contract in February 2025.