Trump Displays Criminal Alien Images On White House Lawn; Guess What MSNBC Does...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

To mark the first 100 days in office, The Trump administration has decided to make a public display with mugshots of all the criminal illegal aliens arrested so far, prompting MSNBC to freak out and hide the images.

The line up includes shots of illegals arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, murder, rape, child molestation, and plenty of other violent crimes.

The pictures were printed on to placards and placed prominently on the White House lawn where the TV media usually reports from.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair confirmed that this was done because “The mainstream media doesn’t want to cover this story.”

A Morning Joe host, doesn’t matter what his name is, complained “What’s particularly noteworthy about this location is it is right directly behind the positions where TV correspondents do their hits from the White House lawn. So, therefore, no matter what network you’re on, that includes MSNBC, if you’re doing a hit from the White House right now, those pictures will be behind you.”

Oh no!

They even blurred out the images in social media posts. Or in other words, censored the truth.

In an Instagram post MSNBC claimed “The White House has not provided any information to support their claims that these are criminals who have been arrested.”

Er, yes they have.

Guest Maria Teresa Kumar claimed that some images promoted by Trump officials in the past “were found to be altered,” contending “Our job is always to have our true north” and encouraging other networks to also blur out the images.

Incredible.

