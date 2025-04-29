Trump Displays Criminal Alien Images On White House Lawn; Guess What MSNBC Does...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

To mark the first 100 days in office, The Trump administration has decided to make a public display with mugshots of all the criminal illegal aliens arrested so far, prompting MSNBC to freak out and hide the images.

We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again.



Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House. pic.twitter.com/hWhcxkCWHq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

The line up includes shots of illegals arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, murder, rape, child molestation, and plenty of other violent crimes.

The pictures were printed on to placards and placed prominently on the White House lawn where the TV media usually reports from.

Under Joe Biden, criminal illegal aliens called the shots. Under President Trump, it’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life for America — and we're feeling good. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pD7hf1A07G — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair confirmed that this was done because “The mainstream media doesn’t want to cover this story.”

🚨 “The mainstream media doesn’t want to cover this story” — White House deputy chief of staff @JamesBlairUSA explains why the north lawn is dotted with 100 yard signs showing illegal immigrant mugshots today pic.twitter.com/SYbihFxdf6 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 28, 2025

A Morning Joe host, doesn’t matter what his name is, complained “What’s particularly noteworthy about this location is it is right directly behind the positions where TV correspondents do their hits from the White House lawn. So, therefore, no matter what network you’re on, that includes MSNBC, if you’re doing a hit from the White House right now, those pictures will be behind you.”

"The White House has put about 100 posters of unauthorized immigrants who have been arrested for violent crimes… What's particularly noteworthy about this location is it's right directly behind the positions where TV correspondents do their hits from the White House lawn… If… pic.twitter.com/c7JtPRxPLX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

Oh no!

They even blurred out the images in social media posts. Or in other words, censored the truth.

MSNBC TikTok account DID blur them out https://t.co/D7ypchniQV — VK (@vjeannek) April 28, 2025

In an Instagram post MSNBC claimed “The White House has not provided any information to support their claims that these are criminals who have been arrested.”

Er, yes they have.

Guest Maria Teresa Kumar claimed that some images promoted by Trump officials in the past “were found to be altered,” contending “Our job is always to have our true north” and encouraging other networks to also blur out the images.

🚨'Voto Latino' President is very unhappy about posters of arrested violent aliens in background of reporters at WH —



— wants media to “blur those people out."



Maria Teresa Kumar insists the media has the responsibility to present only facts and balanced reporting.



😂 pic.twitter.com/DzMU0ZuPxg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2025

Incredible.

She insists here these people might be innocent, no "Due Process!” — when, you are correct, they could just verify it themselves.



But that would require a bit of journalistic inquiry.



That’s not their job. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2025

The legacy media can blur them out but it doesn't matter because they no longer matter. — naturalborntx (@naturalborntx) April 28, 2025

Oh, so don't report the news. Got it. — jsonsteele (@jsonsteele) April 28, 2025

We gotta present the facts, that those bastards were criminals! — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) April 28, 2025

That's rich. "only facts and balanced reporting." 😂🤣 — KXKVI 🇺🇸 (@KXKVI) April 28, 2025

Blur out the crimes.



What an absolute joke the media is. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 28, 2025

@PressSec Any media organization blurring out those posters should have their White House access revoked. — KK in LV (@KKinLV) April 28, 2025

How is it not “facts” when it’s showing exactly what they were arrested for and what they’re being charged for? Why blew out their faces? They don’t blur out the faces of the “most wanted” hanging in the US post offices… why do the illegals, once again, get special treatment? — SunChaser62 (@SunChaser62) April 28, 2025

THESE ARE THE FACTS!!! — Dr. Jeannine Cullum (@dr_cullum) April 28, 2025

* * *

