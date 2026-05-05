Trump DOJ Probes 36 Illinois School Districts For Secretly Transitioning Kids Behind Parents' Backs

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Trump administration is cracking down hard on radical gender policies in public schools. The Department of Justice has launched full investigations into 36 Illinois school districts accused of helping children “change genders” without telling their parents and pushing sexual orientation and gender ideology without proper opt-out notifications.

While blue-state bureaucrats treat families as obstacles, the DOJ is stepping in to enforce basic accountability and Supreme Court precedent.

The review is also looking at whether the district’s violated parents right to opt their child out of lessons on gender and s*xuality.”

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump administration launches investigations into DOZENS of Illinois school districts for carrying out TRANSGENDER transitions on kids behind the parents' backs



WTF?! This is DEMENTED. Pull all funding!



"Prosecutors say they helped children CHANGE GENDERS… pic.twitter.com/teYRZvH1NT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 4, 2026

Senior correspondent Mike Tobin reported: “The DOJ has launched an investigation into some 36 schools in Illinois. The investigation is going to probe whether the schools are pushing woke agenda on the students, particularly if they’re pushing s*xual orientation and gender ideology.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon made the administration’s position crystal clear: “This Department of Justice is determined to put an end to local school authorities keeping parents in the dark about how sexuality and gender ideology are being pushed in classrooms.”

“Supreme Court precedent leaves no doubt: parents have the fundamental right and primary authority to direct the care, upbringing, and education of their children,” Dhillon added.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker dismissed the probe as “a sham aimed at punishing states President Trump does not like.”

The official DOJ announcement confirms the scope: the investigations examine whether districts included sexual orientation and gender ideology (SOGI) content in any pre-K-12 class and whether parents received opt-out notices. They will also assess compliance with biological-sex rules for bathrooms, locker rooms, and girls’ sports.

This isn’t isolated. It directly builds on a pattern of leftist gender ideology assault that the Trump administration is systematically dismantling.

A year ago, the White House stated outright that “changing a minor’s gender is child abuse and medical malpractice.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have pushed to classify “misgendering and deadnaming” as child abuse:

Earlier this year, California parents were informed that they risk losing custody of their kids for simply refusing to affirm a child’s trans identity: https://modernity.news/2026/02/28/california-parents-risk-losing-custod…

These examples show the coordinated push: hide the truth from parents, punish dissent, and medicalize confusion at the expense of children’s long-term health.

Illinois districts now face the same scrutiny California tried to ram through before the Supreme Court stepped in to protect families.

The investigations come after recent Supreme Court victories affirming parental rights over secret social transitions and ideological curriculum. Parents are no longer sidelined while schools play doctor and activist behind closed doors.

This DOJ action sends a loud message: federal funding and civil rights enforcement will no longer subsidize secrecy and experimentation on minors.

The Trump administration will seek to defund the districts that refuse to comply and restore parents as the ultimate authority over their children’s upbringing.

Without such action, The US risks going down the same path as the UK, where new trans guidance for schools suggests that kids as young as four can “change gender”:

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