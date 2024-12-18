Trump Effect: Canada Bends The Knee, Puts $1.3 Billion Into Border Security After Tariff Threat

While Canada's government continues to implode, America's apologetic neighbors have committed to spend $1.3 billion (US$913 million) over six years to beef up their border security, after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports for allowing migrants and fentanyl to flow into America.

The funds will go towards Public Safety Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency, the Communications Security Establishment, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police," according to a statement.

While not much is known about how the funds will be spent, around $81 million will go towards various border security measures before the end of March, before that amount triples annually by 2027, according to Global News.

The government provided no specifics of the plan today but has previously promised to expand the number of people, helicopters and drones assigned to monitor the border.

Over 23,000 migrants were apprehended by US Border Patrol in the 12-month period ending in October, more than double the previous year.

Canadian police say they have installed additional cameras and sensors in the same section of the border over the last four years, while Ottawa has previously promised to deploy more officers and technology to combat southbound border crossers.

That said, Canadian law enforcement officials say they are limited in what they can do - for now.

Meanwhile, the province of Alberta announced their own border patrol last week, though few migrants have crossed there.