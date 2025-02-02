Trump Effect Continues: Panama Bends The Knee, Will Not Renew "Silk Road" Deal With China After Rubio Visit

The Trump administration is not messing around.

Let's review. In the past thirteen days;

Border crossings are down 94% after Trump declared a national emergency and sent US troops to the southern US Border

Special Envoy Ric Grenell flew down to oil-rich Venezuela, got 6 hostages freed (that Biden didn't even care to check up on), and convinced Maduro to accept tens of thousands of migrants we're about to deport.

Trump halted almost all foreign aid for 90 days, including to Ukraine, while each program undergoes review to make sure they align with the new agenda.

Elon Musk's DOGE descended upon the US Treasury and revealed that we've been 'auto paying' all sorts of bad actors, including terrorist groups. DOGE then kicked the door down at Deep State slush fund USAID, where employees were placed on paid leave last week for trying to circumvent Trump's orders, causing a massive Democrat freakout.

Trump just slapped tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico for failing to control the flow of illegal immigration and fentanyl.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a worldwide cable announcing the end of DEI policies within State, prioritizing American interests, and told his Chinese counterpart that America is done kowtowing.

And now, Rubio has convinced Panama not to renew its deal with China's Belt and Road economic program, after applying pressure to the Panamanian government to immediately take steps to address US concerns over Chinese businesses operating ports near the canal - which President Trump says represents a threat to US national security.

"Trump has made a preliminary determination that the current position of influence and control of the Chinese Communist Party over the Panama Canal area is a threat to the canal," said US State Department spox Tammy Bruce.

Trump had also refused to rule out the use of military force over Panama, while US officials said in a senate hearing last week that fines and restrictions on Panamanian-flag vessels entering US ports could be imposed due to the dispute over the canal.

Now, Secretary of State Rubio has convinced Panama to reverse course on their deal with China - with President Jose Mulino making an announcement following a "respectful and cordial" meeting with Rubio in which Panama also agreed to expand a July MoU so that Venezuelans, Colombians and Ecuadoreans can be returned from the perilous Darien Gap at U.S. cost, through an airstrip in Panama, Reuters reports.

According to the PanAm Post, Panama will not renew the memorandum of understanding on the "Silk Road" signed with China.

"We are going to study the possibility of whether it can be finished earlier or not. I think it is due for renewal in one or two years," said Molino.

“Mulino announces his government won’t renew the memorandum of understanding on the ‘Silk Road’ signed in 2017 between Panama & China.”



"We are going to study the possibility of whether it can be finished earlier or not."

As one ZH reader, the esteemed Pooper Popper, noted earlier today...

All federal prosecutors handling January 6th cases fired, computers locked and marched out of their offices by security.

﻿﻿David Sundberg, the FBI Assistant Director at the helm of the January 6th investigations, has been fired.

﻿﻿20 leaders of FBI field offices have been escorted out of FBI buildings around the country

﻿﻿The 51 intelligence officers who spread misinformation about Hunter Biden's laptop and interfered in elections are now banned from entering federal properties.

﻿﻿Federal employees are now required to return to the office, with non-compliance leading to termination.

John Bolton and John Brennan have been permanently banned from government buildings.

﻿﻿Jarold Harold Rogers has been indicted for compromising U.S. trade secrets to China.

﻿﻿Ban on all use of pronouns in government communications.

﻿﻿All 2 million Feds sent a resignation offer.

At this rate both Canada and Greenland will be US territories by the end of the month.