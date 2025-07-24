Trump EPA To Remove "Greenhouse Gases" From List Of Dangerous Pollutants

The Trump administration is acting to overturn a key 2009 Environmental Protection Agency finding used to justify most federal government regulations regarding climate change.

The EPA has crafted a proposal that would undo the government's "endangerment finding", a determination that pollutants from burning fossil fuels, such as carbon dioxide and methane, can be regulated under the Clean Air Act. The finding has long served as the foundation for a host of policies and rules to address climate change. The EPA's proposal to revoke the finding is currently under review by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

In 2007, the Supreme Court found in Massachusetts v. EPA that the agency is required to regulate carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act. Then, in 2009 during the Obama administration, the EPA declared greenhouse gases in the atmosphere were a hazard to people.

"This long-overdue finding cements 2009's place in history as the year when the United States Government began seriously addressing the challenge of greenhouse gas pollution and seizing the opportunity of clean-energy reform," then-EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson said in announcing the decision.

Under the endangerment finding, the EPA has assumed the power through the Clean Air Act (CCA) to set emission standards for vehicles, industrial sources and various products including lawn mowers and chainsaws. This has led to higher production costs for goods, as well as a gradual decline in build quality in regulated goods as companies struggle to pass arbitrary EPA standards.

The EPA's Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program requires facilities to track and report their emissions (such as carbon emissions) for potential regulation.

The EPA sets fuel efficiency standards which add expense to the productions of motor vehicles. These standards are also used by various states as a tax revenue generator, requiring annual emissions tests and potentially expensive car repairs. A "Car Repair Waver" in states like California (if you are eligible) costs $650.

There are numerous subsidies tied to EPA climate efforts and emissions rules. These include grants for "green energy" projects and funding for the replacement of more efficient and effective "fossil fuel" based power plants.

Finally, the EPA's climate target requires a 55% reduction in US greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. This is, of course, an impossible task using existing technology. Green energy alternatives are nowhere near efficient enough to replace oil, coal and natural gas. The cost would be immense and any future industrial efforts by the US would be crippled.

Furthermore, pervasive cuts would have to be made to the base consumption of food and energy, leading to economic suicide. Climate control advocates argue that the global population will have to be reduced dramatically to achieve the net zero agenda.

Propagandists warn that the removal of CO2 and methane from the endangerment list will cause a fundamental shift in the way the government addresses the "hotter climate". They say the Trump Administration's efforts come in the wake of the "hottest year" humans have ever recorded on Earth, climate-fueled wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes in Los Angeles and hotter ocean temperatures that made Hurricane Helene stronger and more likely to cause damage inland.

These are easily debunked fallacies designed to create hysteria within the general public. Fear of impending climate Apocalypse generates considerable tax dollars for various governments and also allows them to quietly impose greater control over the populace.

The claim that the Earth is the hottest humans have ever recorded is false. This is based on "officially recorded" weather records which started in the late-1800s. This is a tiny window in the weather history of the Earth. If we look at the longer term temperature pattern it becomes clear that we are actually living in one of the coldest periods on the planet in the past 500 million years.

The Earth just exited an ice age. The current warming period is a good thing. There is also no evidence that warming is being caused by human industry or "greenhouse gases" like CO2. When we examine the long term history of atmospheric carbon content vs average temperatures, it is clear that there is no correlation or a causational relationship between CO2 and hotter temps.

Finally, there is no evidence that human industrial activity has any effect on weather patterns. There is no increase in fire activity relative to a hundred years ago, nor is there any increase in storm activity relative to the past 100 years.

The debate over climate change is over. Climate scientists, driven by the desire for lucrative government subsidies and a lack of professional ethics, have helped to fabricate a grand lie that has now been exposed by core data. Their use of the tiny 140 year window of official temperature records is highly dishonest and their claims of a relationship between carbon emissions and temperature are easily dismissed.

Trump's reversal of EPA standards and deregulation will help the US economy. More importantly, it starts the much needed process of removing climate change brainwashing from the federal government's vernacular. It's time for western civilization to abandon the climate hoax and move on.