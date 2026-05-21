Trump EPA Targets Biden-Era Refrigerant Rules In Affordability Push

Watch Live

President Trump Participates in an Announcement with the Administrator of the EPA https://t.co/lZJTv7m8HJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 21, 2026

* * *

The Trump administration plans to delay compliance with Biden-era EPA regulations targeting hydrofluorocarbons later today. These regulations apply to refrigerants used in air conditioners, refrigerators, supermarket cooling systems, refrigerated trucks, cold storage, and some industrial applications.

Bloomberg reports that the EPA's 2023 Technology Transitions Rule, enacted under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, will be rolled back, with an estimated cost savings of more than $2.4 billion.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the Biden-era rules imposed costly and unrealistic requirements that exceeded the law.

Americans were right to be frustrated with the Biden-era refrigerant rules. They didn't protect human health or the environment and instead piled on costly, unattainable restrictions beyond what the law requires," Zeldin told the outlet in a statement.

Zeldin added, "Today, the Trump EPA is fulfilling President Trump's promise to lower costs and is fixing every problem we can under the authority Congress gave us."

President Trump and Zeldin are set to announce the rollback of Biden-era EPA regulations at a White House event later today. Zeldin's team is also preparing to propose additional rollbacks on hydrofluorocarbon regulations for refrigerated transport.

C-SPAN says Trump and Zeldin are set to announce the Oval Office at 11:00 ET.

The move here fits within Trump's broader deregulation agenda, which has focused on rolling back Biden-era environmental rules and lowering compliance costs for businesses to induce an economic boom.