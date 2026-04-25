Trump Evacuated As Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner, Shooter Dead

Shots were fired during the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) at the Washington Hilton ballroom on Saturday evening, prompting the immediate evacuation of President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President, and other high-profile attendees by Secret Service. Guests were ordered to take cover under tables as heavily armed agents secured the venue.

BREAKING



The U.S. Secret Service just rushed the President and First Lady off the dais at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after the sound of shots being fired was heard.



They have since reportedly been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/p3KihVun9A — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 26, 2026

According to Deadline’s on-site reporter Ted Johnson, who was present in the ballroom near the area of the incident: “I heard what sounded like four shots, and it seemed to come from the hall just outside the ballroom near my table.”

Key details from initial reporting:

President Trump and dignitaries—including the First Lady, Vice President, WHCA President Weijia Jiang, and entertainer/mentalist Oz Pearlman—were quickly hustled out of the ballroom.

Secret Service agents jumped onto the stage amid the chaos.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s security detail told CNN live that there was a shooter in the lobby and that the shooter is dead.

A separate White House Pool Report from Jeff Mordock of the Washington Times stated that Secret Service indicated the alleged shooter is in custody - however CNN is reporting that the shooter is dead.

LIVE ON CNN NOW - @kaitlancollins confirms a shooter confirmed DEAD at White House correspondents dinner. — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 26, 2026

Attendees described loud noises (consistent with gunfire), panic, people ducking, the room being placed on lockdown, and police/Secret Service sweeping the hotel. Trump and the First Lady were reported safe after a rapid evacuation shortly after arriving at the event. No injuries to attendees or dignitaries have been confirmed in initial accounts.

Security officials evacuated Mike Johnson (R-LA) after a gunman opened fire during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.



📸: @idreesali114 pic.twitter.com/tugjGlCPA4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2026

This was President Trump’s first appearance at the WHCD as sitting president (he had boycotted the event during his first term). The dinner is an annual black-tie affair organized by the White House Correspondents’ Association that traditionally features journalists, politicians, and celebrity guests.

This is a fluid, breaking situation. Updates will be available from official White House, Secret Service, and law enforcement sources as more information emerges. No further details on casualties or arrests beyond the shooter reports have been confirmed at this time.