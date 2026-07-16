Trump Expected To Accuse China Of Helping Joe Biden Win 2020 Election

President Donald Trump is expected to use a prime-time address Thursday night to discuss election integrity and potentially unveil 'four sets' of newly declassified intelligence concerning alleged foreign interference in recent U.S. elections, according to reports.

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Trump is scheduled to address the nation at 9 p.m. ET tonight - only revealing that it would focus on election security and related concerns.

"Our country has to shape up," Trump said during an Oval Office appearance with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaid. "Without free and fair elections, you don't have a country."

Journalist Paul Sperry reported on X that the address could include allegations that U.S. intelligence and law-enforcement agencies recently uncovered evidence of foreign interference involving China - not Russia - in recent elections, including the 2020 presidential contest.

Citing an unnamed administration source who had reportedly reviewed a draft of Trump's speech, Sperry claimed the evidence includes allegations that Chinese actors penetrated state voter-registration databases and obtained information concerning tens of thousands of voters.

According to Sperry, officials believe the stolen information may have been intended for use in manufacturing fraudulent mail-in ballots supporting Joe Biden. He also claimed that CIA Director John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Kash Patel would appear with Trump or otherwise certify the evidence presented by the administration.

The documents were reportedly drawn from previously undisclosed or suppressed FBI, CIA, and ODNI records. Sperry's source alleged that the intelligence had been buried as part of a broader effort to conceal Beijing's cyber capabilities and influence operations.

The "really big news" President Trump plans to announce in Thursday's primetime address, according to an administration source who's read a draft of his speech, includes bombshell evidence China interfered in the 2020 election to help Joe Biden win, including hacking into state voter registration databases and stealing information on tens of thousands of voters ostensibly to manufacture mail-in ballots for Biden. The evidence, which details "alarming vulnerabilities" of election infrastructure, is based on four (4) sets of declassified documents (set for release Friday) which were recently unearthed from suppressed FBI, CIA and ODNI records, according to the well-placed source. The intelligence had been buried in a "massive cover-up" of Beijing's hacking capabilities and influence operations aimed at supporting Biden. Other vulnerabilities compromising the U.S. election system, according to a draft of the president's speech, include the existence of more than 100,000 non-citizens, including illegal immigrants, on voter rolls. -Paul Sperry

The source characterized the alleged penetration of the 2020 election system as more extensive than the Russian interference described by U.S. officials following the 2016 election.

So here's what we're learning from all these declassified materials: The US Intelligence Community *juiced* intel to make it seem like Moscow interfered in the 2016 election to help Trump, but then *buried* intel indicating Beijing interfered in the election to help Biden in 2020 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 14, 2026

The expected disclosures reportedly concern vulnerabilities in state election infrastructure, including voter-registration databases, identity verification, mail-in voting, and ballot security.

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Sperry also reported that a draft of Trump's address references more than 100,000 noncitizens - including people living in the country illegally - appearing on voter rolls. It was not immediately clear which states or databases were included in that figure, how the administration calculated it, or whether all the registrations were active.

Administration Expands Election Integrity Campaign

The address comes as the Trump administration and congressional Republicans intensify their efforts to change federal election policy before the midterms.

Earlier in July, Trump fired members of the bipartisan Election Assistance Commission, the federal agency that assists state and local election officials and oversees the certification of voting systems. The administration has also pursued the creation of a nationwide database of eligible voters and expanded citizenship-verification efforts. Several of those initiatives have encountered resistance in federal court. On June 25, a federal district judge in Massachusetts sided with states challenging the administration's voter-list initiative, ruling that the Constitution leaves states with significant authority over elections. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Washington blocked an updated citizenship-verification database the following day, finding that the program conflicted with federal privacy and Social Security laws.

Then on July 7, a federal judge in Georgia quashed Justice Department subpoenas seeking information about election workers involved in Fulton County's administration of the 2020 election.

Harmeet Dhillon, who leads the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, has also sent letters to election officials in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The letters warned that officials could face criminal liability if they knowingly allow ineligible noncitizens to remain on voter rolls.

Democrats, Of Course, Freak Out

Democratic lawmakers are of course in full-on panic mode over the 2020 claims, suggesting that Trump could use the address to revive disputed allegations about the 2020 election or justify new federal intervention in the midterm election process.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, questioned whether the administration could possess significant new intelligence that had not previously been provided to congressional overseers. Warner told the Epoch Times; "having been deeply involved with the intelligence community for the last decade plus, I would be shocked if there was some major new piece of intelligence that never was shared." He also warned against using questionable or selectively presented intelligence as the basis for government action affecting elections.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Democrats were preparing for several possible scenarios involving the address and the administration's next steps.

Sperry separately reported that the White House had encountered resistance from the three major broadcast television networks over requests to carry the address live. He attributed the hesitation to concerns that the speech might repeat claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

The networks' plans and the White House's reported discussions with them had not been publicly confirmed.

Trump has described the forthcoming announcement as "really big news." Whether the address produces verifiable new evidence - or intensifies the existing partisan conflict over election administration - will likely depend on the contents, sourcing, and independent authentication of any documents released by the government.

SAVE America Act Remains Stalled

Trump has repeatedly called on Congress to approve the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote and photo identification when casting a ballot.

The legislation passed the House but has stalled in the Senate, where most bills need 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Republican leaders have considered incorporating similar provisions into a third budget-reconciliation package. The reconciliation process would allow legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority, although provisions must comply with rules requiring them to have a direct effect on federal spending or revenue.

The Senate parliamentarian previously determined that certain SAVE America provisions did not comply with those restrictions. House Republicans released a $95 billion framework for the reconciliation package on July 15. The proposal could include federal funding to help states establish voter-identification requirements.

The House Budget Committee scheduled a markup of the legislation for July 16. Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington of Texas said the package would help protect the integrity of U.S. elections.