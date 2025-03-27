Trump Fact-Checks Trans Males: "You Can Never Become A Woman"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump gave a stark biology lesson Wednesday as he told those gathered at the White House that trans-identified males “can never become a woman.”

“No matter how many surgeries you have or chemicals you inject, if you’re born with male DNA in every cell of your body, you can never become a woman,” Trump asserted.

“You’re not gonna become a woman,” Trump reiterated, drawing raucous cheers from the audience.

“And that’s why last month, I proudly signed a historic executive order to ban men from competing in women’s sports, and it was very popular,” he added.

The President was speaking in honour of women’s history month.

While citing American women he called “legends,” including Betsy Ross, Harriet Tubman, Susan B Anthony, Clara Barton, and Amelia Earhart, Trump also noted there are “more women in our cabinet than any Republican president in the history of our country.”

Those women include Susie Wiles, Karoline Leavitt, Alina Habba, Pam Bondi, Brooke Rollins, and Linda McMahon.

Referring to the previous regime, which now seems like a distant nightmare,Trump said “For four long years, we had an administration that tried to abolish the very concept of womanhood and replace it with radical gender ideology.”

“Maybe you heard something about that,” he continued, adding “They destroyed women’s spaces and even tried to replace the word mother with the term ‘birther person’, the mother became a ‘birther person’. What’s that all about?”

Trump further related how he had seen a Democrat Rep. on TV desperately trying to defend trans-identified males in women’s sports.

“I said, this guy is going to lose. He’s going to lose badly,” the President noted, adding “The whole party is still into that. They haven’t learned, we don’t want him to learn, frankly, we want him to keep fighting.”

“Let’s not tell him under the Trump administration, we’re ending the Marxist war on women, and you had a war on women, and we’re protecting women’s rights, defending women’s dignity, and standing up for the American moms and daughters,” Trump urged.

“So many are represented here. Great people in this room. American women have never had bigger champions than all of us in the White House,” he concluded.

