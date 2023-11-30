Trump Gag Order Reinstated By NY Appeals Court

Color us less than surprised; but a New York appeals court reinstated Thursday the gag order imposed on former President Donald Trump by the judge overseeing his civil fraud trial.

The gag order was initially imposed by Judge Engeron on Oct. 3 (after President Trump accused the judge's top clerk of political bias in a post on social media).

An appeals court judge temporarily paused the gag order on Nov. 16 while the former president appealed the order.

But now, in an order issued on Nov. 30, a four-judge panel of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Appellate Division, overturned the temporary suspension of the gag order:

“Now, upon reading and filing the papers with respect to the motion, and due deliberation having been had thereon... ...it is ordered that the motion is denied; the interim relief granted by order of a Justice of this Court, dated November 16, 2023, is hereby vacated,” the appeals court’s order states.

Trump’s legal team filed a mistrial motion earlier this month purporting that Engoron and his clerk have “tainted” the trial with their bias against Trump.

Engoron denied the motion, calling it “utterly without merit.”

President Trump has not publicly commented on the latest development.

Trump also faces a gag order in his federal 2020 election subversion case. That order is currently on pause as a panel of federal judges weighs its merit.