Trump To GOP: Impeach "The BUM" Biden Or "Fade Into Oblivion"

President Trump issued an ultimatum to Congressional Republicans Sunday, to either impeach Joe Biden or “fade into oblivion.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that “well meaning” Republicans in Congress “keep talking about an Impeachment ‘Inquiry’ on Crooked Joe Biden,” but they don’t seem tone doing anything about it.

“Look, the guy got bribed, he paid people off, and he wouldn’t give One Billion Dollars to Ukraine unless they ‘got rid of the Prosecutor,” Trump continued.

He added, “Biden is a Stone Cold Crook-You don’t need a long INQUIRY to prove it, it’s already proven.”

“These lowlifes Impeached me TWICE (I WON!), and Indicted me FOUR TIMES – For NOTHING!” Trump urged, before demanding “Either IMPEACH the BUM, or fade into OBLIVION. THEY DID IT TO US.”

Trump’s comments came after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agains suggested that an impeachment inquiry of Biden could happen soon.

In an interview with Fox News, the House Speaker said, “If you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry.”

McCarthy said the same thing a month ago, but nothing has come of it yet:

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker McCarthy on Joe Biden: “This is rising to level of impeachment inquiry...something we haven't seen since Richard Nixon, used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congressional oversight.”



pic.twitter.com/1Y1oD5bhTd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 25, 2023

