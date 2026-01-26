Trump Hails "Very Good Call" With Walz As He Sends "Tough But Fair" Tom Homan To Minnesota

President Trump announced on Jan. 26 that he is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota in the wake of the shooting of an anti-immigration enforcement protester by a federal agent.

The president said in a morning Truth Social post that Homan would be going to Minnesota on Monday evening, noting that though Homan hasn’t been involved in operations there, he knows many officials in the state.

“Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me,” Trump wrote.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed in a post on Monday that Homan would be investigating fraud in Minnesota, building on a multi-agency effort that was launched several weeks ago amid reports of fraudulent activity targeting federal and state entitlement programs.

The border czar, she added, would also be managing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Minnesota to target illegal immigrants.

“In addition, Tom will coordinate with those leading investigations into the massive, widespread fraud that has resulted in billions of taxpayer dollars being stolen from law-abiding citizens in Minnesota,” Leavitt wrote on X.

As Jack Phillips reports for The Epoch Times, the Trump administration has launched its most ambitious immigration operation to date in Minneapolis, sparking weeks of protests by residents and resulting in two shooting deaths.

A Border Patrol agent on Saturday fired in self-defense after a man, identified later as Alex Pretti, approached with a handgun and violently resisted attempts to disarm him, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

It followed the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of U.S citizen Renee Good during a separate immigration operation.

Democratic congressional lawmakers have warned that in the wake of the Pretti shooting, they could shut down the federal government at the end of January if Republicans do not pass a package without DHS funding.

“Senate Democrats will not allow the current DHS funding bill to move forward,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement on Sunday before he criticized the Trump administration.

“People should be safe from abuse by their own government. Senate Republicans must work with Democrats to advance the other five funding bills while we work to rewrite the DHS bill.”

In posts over the weekend and in his Truth Social comment Monday, Trump has shown no sign of backing down amid the protests. On Monday, he suggested that the operation was critical.

Trump wrote that “a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar. ... Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets.”

Trump said Sunday that the operation in Minnesota was a key part of why he won in 2024 and signaled that Democratic politicians were to blame.

“Tragically, two American Citizens have lost their lives as a result of this Democrat ensued chaos,” the president said.

This morning, 'diplomacy' appears to be taking place as President Trump said in a Truth Social post (in a dramatic shift in tone) that Governor Tim Walz called him with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota.

"It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength," Trump said.

"I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession. The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future.

He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have “touched” and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!"

We will just have to see if the manufacture crisis ebbs after this... and just how Walz will respond to Trump's statement.