Trump "Has To Be Eliminated": Another Dan Goldman Gaffe, Or Call For Assassination?

Trust fund stock guru Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) can't stop saying stupid things.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman accidentally confirms Joe Biden did, in fact, discuss Hunter’s foreign business deals with him pic.twitter.com/rTtKHl7EBN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

Or lying.

And so when Adam Schiff's budget mini-me piped up over the weekend to say that former President Donald Trump "has to be eliminated," eyebrows were raised over exactly what he meant.

"His rhetoric is really getting dangerous. More and more dangerous. And we saw what happened on January 6th, when he uses inflammatory rhetoric. Now, in his recent Truth Social posts, is incredibly, incredibly scary for anyone uh, that, might be trying to work in government - and, it is just unquestionable at this point that that man can not see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated," Goldman told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

Watch:

BREAKING: In case you missed this today, Democratic Congressman @RepDanGoldman went on Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki" show today to declare that TRUMP "HAS TO BE ELIMINATED." WATCHpic.twitter.com/qUU4e9s69r — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 20, 2023

Goldman's comments drew strong criticism on X;

"Has to be eliminated" slipped out.



We all know what it means.



Context: Goldman accuses Trump of dangerous rhetoric while at the same time apparently calling for his assassination if all else fails. (That's how I hear it.)



This is what years of media Hitlerizing and TDS gets… https://t.co/vqTFAfw2QK — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) November 20, 2023

They are scared. Trump is doing better in the polls than Biden and they are now scrambling. They know if they don’t get rid of him he will be a problem. He is a problem and he will win! Follow if you agree. — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 20, 2023

