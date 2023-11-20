print-icon
Trump "Has To Be Eliminated": Another Dan Goldman Gaffe, Or Call For Assassination?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Nov 20, 2023 - 03:50 PM

Trust fund stock guru Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) can't stop saying stupid things.

Or lying.

And so when Adam Schiff's budget mini-me piped up over the weekend to say that former President Donald Trump "has to be eliminated," eyebrows were raised over exactly what he meant.

"His rhetoric is really getting dangerous. More and more dangerous. And we saw what happened on January 6th, when he uses inflammatory rhetoric. Now, in his recent Truth Social posts, is incredibly, incredibly scary for anyone uh, that, might be trying to work in government - and, it is just unquestionable at this point that that man can not see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy, and he has to be eliminated," Goldman told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.

Watch:

Goldman's comments drew strong criticism on X;

