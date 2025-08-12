Trump Hides Obama And Bush Portraits In White House Stairwell

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump has directed White House staff to relocate the official portraits of former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush out of view to all but those with the highest security clearances.

CNN notes that the portraits are to be moved to the top of the Grand Staircase, a decision that ensures the former Presidents are now “out of view from thousands of visitors who tour the White House each day.”

The area is restricted to members of the first family only, along with Secret Service officials, and a limited number of White House and executive residence staff.

The relocation of the portraits, which were previously displayed prominently in the Grand Foyer near the entrance of the executive mansion, marks a stark departure from White House tradition.

Typically, the two most recent presidential portraits are showcased in this high-traffic area to honor former leaders for state guests and visitors. However, with Trump’s and Joe Biden’s official portraits still in progress, Obama’s and Bush’s portraits had been holding those prominent spots.

“One of the sources added that the portraits of both Bushes are also now in the staircase area,” CNN further noted, indicating that not only Obama’s portrait but also those of former President George W. Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush, have been moved to less conspicuous locations.

It’s hardly surprising given the revelations concerning Obama’s effort to frame Trump with fake Russia collusion charges.

Obama’s portrait has been replaced in the Grand Foyer with a painting depicting Trump raising his fist after surviving an assassination attempt in July 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The White House’s official X account shared a video of the new artwork, captioning it, “Some new artwork at the White House 👀.”

The new painting of Trump, based on photographs by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci and New York Times photographer Doug Mills, captures a defining moment from his 2024 campaign.

While the artist behind the painting remains unconfirmed, it is distinct from Trump’s official White House portrait, which is traditionally unveiled after a president leaves office.

This move is not the first time Trump has altered White House portrait placements. During his previous term, he replaced portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush in the Grand Foyer with those of William McKinley and Theodore Roosevelt.

The White House, the White House Historical Association, and a representative for Obama were contacted for comment, but only the White House Historical Association responded, directing inquiries back to the White House. An Obama spokesperson declined to comment.

The tradition of presidential portraits, privately funded by the nonprofit White House Historical Association, became formalized in the 1960s under former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Obama himself reflected on the significance of these portraits during his 2022 unveiling, stating, “When future generations walk these halls and look up at these portraits, I hope they get a better honest sense of who Michelle and I were. And I hope they leave with a deeper understanding that if we could make it here, maybe they can, too. They can do remarkable things, too.”

While leftists on social media are seething about Trump’s move, others suggested the Obama and Bush portraits were not moved far enough away from view.

Overwhelming majority of voting Americans. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) August 11, 2025

