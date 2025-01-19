Trump Inauguration Beats Funding Record As Donors Line Up

Ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, donors lined up to contribute to the president-elect's swearing in ceremony and accompanying events.

As Statista's Felix Richter shows in the chart below, according to the New York Times, Trump's inaugural committee has raised more than $170 million, easily beating the previous record set at Trump's first inauguration eight years ago.

In stark contrast to 2017, when Trump was met with skepticism, corporate America is playing nice with the president-elect ahead of his second term.

Tech giants Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft as well numerous other companies and the CEOs of Apple and OpenAI have made large contribution to Trump's inauguration fund in an attempt to curry favor or at least not get on the bad side of the man known for holding grudges and not shying away from favoritism.