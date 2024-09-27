Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump blasted Kamala Harris Thursday as the Democratic nominee is scheduled to appear at the border on Friday.

Trump slammed Harris, who is supposedly the ‘border czar’ within the current regime for allowing Central and South American countries to flood the US with their “criminals”.

“They’ve taken their drug dealers and they’ve emptied their jails almost. They’ll be emptied very soon, within the next two months. I guess they can’t get enough buses,” Trump stated.

He further urged “they’re bringing people at record levels to our country. These are criminals. And their crime rate is the lowest it’s been ever that anybody can remember.”

Trump: Kamala Harris Will Stand In Front Of The Wall I Built And Say She Did A Good Job And The Fake News Will Believe Her | RealClearPolitics



Former President Donald Trump on Thursday at a Trump Tower press conference attacked Vice President Kamala Harris on her upcoming visit… pic.twitter.com/fyjjyaj1IW — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) September 27, 2024

“Caracas has become a safe and wonderful city,” Trump continued, adding “Unlike our cities that are getting worse and worse with this horrible invasion that Kamala, in particular, because I’m no fan of Biden. He’s been a terrible president, doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

“But you know what? He assigned her the job. And whether you call her a border czar or just say that she was put in charge of the border, doesn’t make any difference,” Trump remarked.

“Same thing. She’s done a horrible job. And she’ll be out there tomorrow, standing probably in front of the wall that I built, trying to say what a wonderful job she did,” Trump blasted.

“And the fake news will believe her because that’s what they want to do. But she didn’t. And I hope everybody out there understands that,” he concluded.

As we highlighted, Harris will make a stop at the border in Arizona today, marking only the second time in four years that she has visited to witness the calamity that has unfolded under her watch.

Once again, she isn’t really going to the border, she’s stopping off there for a photo before going somewhere else.

For the past week, Harris’ surrogates have been putting out the talking point that a border wall is now a good idea, but only if Harris is elected.

Kamala's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says that a wall on the southern border is a waste of money when President Trump builds it but not Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/gOiL5XO1H5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

Somehow if it’s Trump’s wall, it’s “ridiculous.”

