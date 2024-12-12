'USA' Chants Roar As Trump Rings NYSE Bell After Being Named TIME 'Person Of The Year'

Donald Trump has been crowned TIME magazine's Person of the Year after reclaiming the presidency, marking him as only the second U.S. president in history to serve non-consecutive terms. The announcement came on Thursday, placing Trump at the pinnacle of a contentious list of global influencers.

"Trump's political rebirth is unparalleled in American history," TIME wrote in an announcement, after speaking with the President-elect ahead of the announcement.

Trump dubbed his campaign "72 Days of Fury" after a term that Trump himself coined. This win sets Trump apart as a political figure of singular historical significance, having first held the title in 2016 when he initially seized the presidency from Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s political rebirth is unparalleled in American history. His first term ended in disgrace, with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results culminating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was shunned by most party officials when he announced his candidacy in late 2022 amid multiple criminal investigations. Little more than a year later, Trump cleared the Republican field, clinching one of the fastest contested presidential primaries in history. -TIME

The competition for this year's title was fierce, with Trump edging out other high-profile names such as Vice President Kamala Harris, his tech mogul supporter Elon Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Notably, Musk was the magazine’s pick back in 2021.

Reflecting on his tumultuous path to victory, Trump's year included overcoming significant challenges: a stark clearing of the GOP field, a conviction in a New York courtroom, and surviving not one, but two assassination attempts.

The campaign saw surprising alliances, including consolidations of support from unexpected quarters such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk, alongside a dramatic shift in the Democratic nomination.

According to TIME, Trump's win gave him the "political capital to address the sources of American discontent at home and abroad" Trump himself suggested a bold agenda, including plans to pardon Jan. 6 political prisoners.

"It's going to start in the first hour ... maybe the first nine minutes," Trump told the outlet.

The Person of the Year title, a tradition since 1927, is not necessarily a mark of honor but rather a recognition of influence. TIME has historically selected presidents during their election victories, with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris jointly receiving the nod in 2020, and other repeat honorees including Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

Trump’s victory lap included ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, where chants of "USA' broke out...

JUST IN: ‘USA’ chants break out as President-elect Donald Trump rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell.



Trump became the first president to ring the bell since Ronald Reagan.pic.twitter.com/vPnYNspGj8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 12, 2024

Trump is the first president to ring the bell since Ronald Reagan.