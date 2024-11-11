Trump Names Stephen Miller As Deputy Chief Of Policy, Vance Confirms

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

President-elect Donald Trump is naming longtime adviser Stephen Miller to be the deputy chief of policy in his upcoming administration, according to Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, then-National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro, then- Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, then- policy adviser Stephen Miller, and then-chief strategist Steve Bannon watch as former President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Jan. 23, 2017. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vance, a Republican Ohio senator, wrote a message of congratulations to Miller on social media platform X, describing the move as “another fantastic pick by the president.” He was responding to a message on X that cited CNN as saying Miller would be named as deputy chief of policy.

This is another fantastic pick by the president. Congrats @StephenM! https://t.co/2kQCmbcRy3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 11, 2024

The report from CNN, which cited anonymous sources connected to Trump, first reported on the development Monday. Neither Trump nor Miller have commented on Vance’s comment or the reports.

Miller was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, namely focusing on illegal immigration and border security. Miller also helped craft many of Trump’s speeches and plans on immigration.

The Epoch Times has contacted the Trump campaign for comment Monday.

Since Trump’s first term in the White House ended in 2021, Miller served as the president of America First Legal, a legal group that has filed a number of lawsuits against the Biden administration, universities, and media companies over issues such as immigration, religion, and freedom of speech.

Other than Miller, Trump has so far named campaign manager Susie Wiles as his chief of staff, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief Tom Homan as his “border czar,” and Rep. Elsie Stefanik (R-N.Y.) as his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (‘The Border Czar’), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,” Trump said on Truth Social.

He added, “I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,” adding that Homan “will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.”

Regarding Stefanik’s nomination, Trump described her as a “incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter.”

Trump wrote Saturday in a social media post that he will “not be inviting back Nikki Haley, who served as his UN ambassador in his first stint in the White House, along with well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who also served as his CIA director. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, ran against Trump in the GOP primary before she dropped out and endorsed him for president earlier this year.

Along with carrying out mass deportations, Trump has promised to sign an executive order on his first day in office to prevent agencies from giving automatic American citizenship to children who are born of illegal immigrants who are in the United States, known as birthright citizenship.

Trump likely will also resume construction of a border all along the U.S.-Mexico border, a promise he made often during the 2016 campaign cycle. More than 400 miles of border barrier were erected or replaced during his first administration, according to an archived news release issued by the first Trump administration in late 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.