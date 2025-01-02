"Trump Is Not Wrong" - MSNBC Finally Admits Massive Spike In Illegal Immigration Under Biden

Unless you have lived under a rock or never dared to venture beyond MSNBC or CNN or the front page of the New York Times as your source of 'news', none of this will come as a surprise at all...

But, for those that have lived blinkered from the truth about the border for the past four years, MSNBC just sent your minds to '11' on the 'cognitive dissonance' scale as they dared to show a chart that - hold your breath here for a moment - shows a massive surge in illegal immigration during Biden's reign (especially compared to Trump's).

"The border was not Biden’s finest moment, frankly," former Obama administration official Steve Rattner sheepishly admits while showing the dramatic chart, shocking his co-host on MSNBC's Morning Joe by admitting that:

"you can see what happened here and Trump is not wrong when he talks about how border crossings were quite low." “They were running about 74,000 a month when he left office. And they, in fact, did shoot up. Some of it was some things Biden said and some ways that they put a moratorium, for example, on deportations.” “But in fact, we did get up here almost to 300,000 a month,” Rattner continued.

As a reminder, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas claimed that the border is secure on multiple occasions prior to a March 2024 impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, despite the fact that the Border Patrol encountered millions of illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021, according to figures released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).